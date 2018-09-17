|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|103
|47
|.687
|—
|New York
|91
|58
|.611
|11½
|Tampa Bay
|82
|66
|.554
|20
|Toronto
|67
|82
|.450
|35½
|Baltimore
|43
|106
|.289
|59½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|83
|66
|.557
|—
|Minnesota
|68
|81
|.456
|15
|Detroit
|61
|88
|.409
|22
|Chicago
|59
|90
|.396
|24
|Kansas City
|52
|97
|.349
|31
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|94
|55
|.631
|—
|Oakland
|90
|60
|.600
|4½
|Seattle
|82
|66
|.554
|11½
|Los Angeles
|73
|76
|.490
|21
|Texas
|64
|84
|.432
|29½
z-clinched playoff berth
x-clinched division
___
|Saturday's Games
Cleveland 15, Detroit 0
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0
Houston 10, Arizona 4
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3
Texas 6, San Diego 3
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 6, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 4
Houston 5, Arizona 4
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Kansas City (Keller 8-6) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Borucki 3-4) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-15), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Stewart 1-1) at Detroit (Zimmermann 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-6) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 10-9) at Houston (Valdez 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.