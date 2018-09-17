  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/17 05:31
BC-SOC--Spanish Standings
Spanish Football Standings
La Liga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 4 4 0 0 14 3 12
Madrid 4 3 1 0 11 3 10
Celta Vigo 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Espanyol 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
Getafe 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
Alaves 4 2 1 1 3 4 7
Athletic Bilbao 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
Atletico 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
Betis 4 1 2 1 1 3 5
Levante 4 1 1 2 6 5 4
Sevilla 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
Sociedad 4 1 1 2 6 7 4
Villarreal 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
Eibar 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
Girona 3 1 1 1 2 4 4
Huesca 4 1 1 2 6 12 4
Valencia 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
Rayo Vallecano 3 1 0 2 2 5 3
Valladolid 4 0 2 2 0 2 2
Leganes 4 0 1 3 4 9 1
Friday, Sept. 14

Huesca 0, Rayo Vallecano 1

Saturday, Sept. 15

Atletico 1, Eibar 1

Sociedad 1, Barcelona 2

Valencia 0, Betis 0

Athletic Bilbao 1, Madrid 1

Sunday, Sept. 16

Leganes 0, Villarreal 1

Espanyol 1, Levante 0

Valladolid 0, Alaves 1

Sevilla 0, Getafe 2

Monday, Sept. 17

Girona vs. Celta Vigo 1900 GMT

La Liga Segunda
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Malaga 5 5 0 0 8 1 15
Las Palmas 5 3 2 0 10 3 11
Granada 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
Mallorca 5 3 1 1 4 2 10
Zaragoza 5 2 2 1 8 4 8
Albacete 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
Gijon 5 2 2 1 6 3 8
Deportivo 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
Alcorcon 5 2 2 1 3 2 8
Oviedo 5 2 2 1 8 8 8
Reus 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
Numancia 5 1 3 1 8 8 6
Rayo Majadahonda 5 2 0 3 3 6 6
Cadiz 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
Osasuna 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
Lugo 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
Almeria 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
Gimnastic de Tarragona 5 1 1 3 2 8 4
Tenerife 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
Elche 5 0 3 2 2 5 3
Cordoba 5 0 2 3 5 13 2
Extremadura 5 0 1 4 3 9 1
Saturday, Sept. 15

Gimnastic de Tarragona 1, Osasuna 0

Malaga 3, Cordoba 0

Tenerife 0, Reus 1

Alcorcon 1, Deportivo 0

Sunday, Sept. 16

Elche 1, Mallorca 1

Lugo 0, Oviedo 2

Extremadura 1, Las Palmas 2

Almeria 2, Zaragoza 1

Granada 3, Rayo Majadahonda 0

Gijon 1, Numancia 1

Monday, Sept. 17

Albacete vs. Cadiz 1800 GMT