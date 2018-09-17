BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

|Spanish Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|3
|12
|Madrid
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3
|10
|Celta Vigo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Espanyol
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Getafe
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Alaves
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|5
|Atletico
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5
|Betis
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Levante
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|5
|4
|Sevilla
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Sociedad
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|4
|Villarreal
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Eibar
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Girona
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Huesca
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|12
|4
|Valencia
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|5
|3
|Rayo Vallecano
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Valladolid
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Leganes
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|9
|1
|Friday, Sept. 14
Huesca 0, Rayo Vallecano 1
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Atletico 1, Eibar 1
Sociedad 1, Barcelona 2
Valencia 0, Betis 0
Athletic Bilbao 1, Madrid 1
|Sunday, Sept. 16
Leganes 0, Villarreal 1
Espanyol 1, Levante 0
Valladolid 0, Alaves 1
Sevilla 0, Getafe 2
|Monday, Sept. 17
Girona vs. Celta Vigo 1900 GMT
|Malaga
|5
|5
|0
|0
|8
|1
|15
|Las Palmas
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|3
|11
|Granada
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|2
|11
|Mallorca
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|2
|10
|Zaragoza
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|4
|8
|Albacete
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|3
|8
|Gijon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|3
|8
|Deportivo
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8
|Alcorcon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|8
|Oviedo
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|8
|8
|Reus
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|7
|Numancia
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|8
|6
|Rayo Majadahonda
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
|6
|Cadiz
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Osasuna
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|6
|4
|Lugo
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Almeria
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|4
|Gimnastic de Tarragona
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|8
|4
|Tenerife
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Elche
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Cordoba
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|13
|2
|Extremadura
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|9
|1
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Gimnastic de Tarragona 1, Osasuna 0
Malaga 3, Cordoba 0
Tenerife 0, Reus 1
Alcorcon 1, Deportivo 0
|Sunday, Sept. 16
Elche 1, Mallorca 1
Lugo 0, Oviedo 2
Extremadura 1, Las Palmas 2
Almeria 2, Zaragoza 1
Granada 3, Rayo Majadahonda 0
Gijon 1, Numancia 1
|Monday, Sept. 17
Albacete vs. Cadiz 1800 GMT