BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/17 05:10
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Atletico Tucuman 5 3 2 0 10 5 11
Racing Club 4 3 1 0 9 2 10
Boca Juniors 5 3 1 1 5 2 10
Santa Fe 5 2 3 0 5 3 9
Rosario Central 4 3 0 1 4 2 9
Aldosivi 5 3 0 2 5 4 9
River Plate 5 1 4 0 5 2 7
Belgrano 5 1 4 0 3 2 7
Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Banfield 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Gimnasia 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
Velez Sarsfield 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
Defensa y Justicia 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Talleres 5 2 0 3 4 4 6
Tigre 5 1 3 1 8 9 6
Independiente 4 1 2 1 7 5 5
Huracan 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
Argentinos Jrs 5 1 2 2 2 2 5
San Martin 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
San Lorenzo 4 0 4 0 6 6 4
Estudiantes 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
Colon 5 0 3 2 3 7 3
Lanus 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
San Martin de T. 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
Newell's 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
Patronato Parana 5 0 1 4 0 7 1
Friday, Sept. 14

Estudiantes 0, Aldosivi 2

Saturday, Sept. 15

Atletico Tucuman 3, Tigre 0

Independiente 3, Colon 0

River Plate 4, San Martin 1

Belgrano 0, Newell's 0

Argentinos Jrs 0, Boca Juniors 1

Sunday, Sept. 16

Patronato Parana 0, Gimnasia 2

Velez Sarsfield 1, San Martin de T. 0

Santa Fe 2, Talleres 1

Lanus vs. Racing Club 2045 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT

Monday, Sept. 17

Huracan vs. Banfield 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT