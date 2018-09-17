BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|5
|11
|Racing Club
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|2
|10
|Boca Juniors
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|10
|Santa Fe
|5
|2
|3
|0
|5
|3
|9
|Rosario Central
|4
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|9
|Aldosivi
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|River Plate
|5
|1
|4
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Belgrano
|5
|1
|4
|0
|3
|2
|7
|Godoy Cruz
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Banfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Gimnasia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|4
|7
|Velez Sarsfield
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|6
|7
|Defensa y Justicia
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Talleres
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|4
|6
|Tigre
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|9
|6
|Independiente
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|5
|5
|Huracan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Argentinos Jrs
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|San Martin
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|8
|5
|San Lorenzo
|4
|0
|4
|0
|6
|6
|4
|Estudiantes
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Colon
|5
|0
|3
|2
|3
|7
|3
|Lanus
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|2
|San Martin de T.
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Newell's
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|2
|Patronato Parana
|5
|0
|1
|4
|0
|7
|1
|Friday, Sept. 14
Estudiantes 0, Aldosivi 2
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Atletico Tucuman 3, Tigre 0
Independiente 3, Colon 0
River Plate 4, San Martin 1
Belgrano 0, Newell's 0
Argentinos Jrs 0, Boca Juniors 1
|Sunday, Sept. 16
Patronato Parana 0, Gimnasia 2
Velez Sarsfield 1, San Martin de T. 0
Santa Fe 2, Talleres 1
Lanus vs. Racing Club 2045 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. San Lorenzo 2300 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 17
Huracan vs. Banfield 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Rosario Central vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT