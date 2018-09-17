Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|040
|010—6
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|200
|001—4
|8
|0
Liriano, Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Bieber, Miller (7), Edwards (8), Plutko (9) and Haase. W_Liriano 5-10. L_Bieber 10-4. Sv_Greene (30). HRs_Detroit, Mahtook (8), Adduci (3).
___
|Toronto
|001
|000
|020—3
|7
|1
|New York
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|0
Pannone, Leiter Jr. (8), Giles (9) and McGuire; Lynn, Robertson (6), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Pannone 3-1. L_Betances 4-6. Sv_Giles (22). HRs_New York, McCutchen (4).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|004—4
|4
|0
|Tampa Bay
|200
|100
|20x—5
|9
|0
Fiers, Gearrin (5), Buchter (6), Pagan (7), Montas (8) and Lucroy; D.Castillo, Kittredge (2), Wood (4), Schultz (6), Kolarek (8), Faria (9), Alvarado (9), Romo (9) and Sucre. W_Kittredge 3-2. L_Fiers 12-7. Sv_Romo (21). HRs_Oakland, Davis (43). Tampa Bay, Cron (27), Adames (9).
___
|Chicago
|010
|030
|000—4
|9
|1
|Baltimore
|500
|100
|11x—8
|11
|2
Giolito, Ruiz (7), Burr (8), Scahill (8) and W.Castillo; Hess, Meisinger (5), Scott (6), Castro (7), Fry (8) and Sisco, Wynns. W_Meisinger 1-0. L_Giolito 10-11. Sv_Fry (1). HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (8), Palka 2 (24). Baltimore, Villar (8), Jones (15).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|002
|100—3
|6
|0
|Boston
|003
|000
|01x—4
|6
|2
deGrom, S.Lugo (8) and Plawecki; Sale, Velazquez (4), Pomeranz (5), Hembree (6), Kelly (7), Workman (8), Wright (9) and Vazquez. W_Workman 6-0. L_S.Lugo 3-4. Sv_Wright (1). HRs_Boston, Holt (5).