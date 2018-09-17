  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/17 04:25
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 129 493 118 166 .337
JMartinez Bos 140 537 106 176 .328
Altuve Hou 125 490 78 156 .318
Trout LAA 129 437 94 139 .318
Segura Sea 132 542 84 167 .308
Brantley Cle 132 525 82 161 .307
Merrifield KC 144 571 81 173 .303
MSmith TB 128 427 55 128 .300
Andujar NYY 137 524 77 156 .298
MDuffy TB 124 475 53 141 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 122; KDavis, Oakland, 115; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 88.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.