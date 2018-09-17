Brazilian soccer players push-start ambulance.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer players have had to push-start an ambulance to get an injured comrade on his way to the hospital.

The incident occurred Saturday during a top-division match in Brasilia between two rivals from Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo and Vasco de Gama.

An ambulance was called into the pitch when Vasco da Gama's Bruno Silva was knocked out in a clash for the ball.

Silva was loaded into the ambulance, but its engine failed to turn over.

Video broadcast by Brazil's Globoesporte website showed eight players from both teams pushing the ambulance until it started, and it then drove away.

Silva was released from the hospital and returned to Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after tests showed he was in good condition.