Two signs at the top of the dune at Newcomb Hollow Beach alert visitors that the beach is closed to swimming, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Wellfleet,
Joe Booth of Mattapoisett talks about witnessing the shark incident off Newcomb Hollow Beach Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Wellfleet, Mass. A 26-year-o
Cape Cod National Seashore Park Ranger Eric Trudeau walks up to a group of visitors on Newcomb Hollow Beach telling them that the beach is closed to s
Police and rescue vehicles fill the parking lot at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, after a man was fatally attacke
People look out at the shore after a reported shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. A man boogie board
Two people look out at the shore after a reported shark attack at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. A man boogi
WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Friends say a 26-year-old man who was killed in a shark attack off a Cape Cod beach was an engineering student who loved the outdoors.
Arthur Medici, of Revere, Massachusetts, was bitten by a shark Saturday while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet and later died at a hospital. He was the state's first shark attack fatality in more than 80 years and the second attack victim this summer on Cape Cod.
Bunker Hill Community College in Boston said in a statement that Medici was a part-time engineering student at the school last spring. It did not provide any other information about him.
Friends told WCVB-TV that Medici moved to the U.S. from Brazil two years ago to attend college. Friends say he loved to hike and surf.
The beach remained closed to swimming Sunday.