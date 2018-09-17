WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is getting pessimistic assessments on Republicans' prospects in the midterm elections.

In one recent briefing, senior staffers were told that the determining factor in the election would be how voters feel about President Donald Trump, not the improving economy. The data showed that the majority of voters do not have a positive view of the president.

The troubling landscape for Republicans puts both the House and Senate at risk. That scenario was unthinkable a few months ago, given the favorable Senate map for the GOP.