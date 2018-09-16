LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Predator" is at the top of the food chain in its first weekend in theaters.

20th Century Fox said Sunday that the film earned an estimated $24 million from more than 4,000 North American theaters.

Starring Olivia Munn and Boyd Holbrook, "The Predator" cost $88 million to produce.

Second place went to the "Conjuring" spinoff "The Nun," which added $18.2 million in its second weekend. The horror pic has now grossed over $85 million.

Lionsgate's "A Simple Favor" opened close behind in third place with $16.1 million. The film from director Paul Feig stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

Fourth and fifth places are neck and neck. Studios estimates say "White Boy Rick," with $8.8 million, has a slight advantage over "Crazy Rich Asians" with $8.7 million.