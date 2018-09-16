|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chelsea
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|4
|15
|Liverpool
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11
|2
|15
|Man City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|3
|13
|Watford
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|5
|12
|Bournemouth
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|7
|10
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|6
|9
|Arsenal
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|9
|9
|Man United
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|8
|9
|Wolverhampton
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5
|8
|Everton
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|6
|6
|Leicester
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|9
|6
|Crystal Palace
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|6
|6
|Southampton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Brighton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Fulham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|12
|4
|Cardiff
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|9
|2
|Huddersfield
|5
|0
|2
|3
|2
|11
|2
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|8
|1
|Burnley
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|10
|1
|West Ham
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2
Bournemouth 4, Leicester 2
Newcastle 1, Arsenal 2
Man City 3, Fulham 0
Chelsea 4, Cardiff 1
Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 1
Watford 1, Man United 2
|Sunday, Sept. 16
Wolverhampton 1, Burnley 0
Everton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 17
Southampton vs. Brighton 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|7
|4
|3
|0
|15
|5
|15
|Brentford
|7
|4
|2
|1
|14
|6
|14
|Bristol City
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|6
|14
|Middlesbrough
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|3
|14
|Sheffield United
|7
|4
|0
|3
|12
|9
|12
|Swansea
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|5
|12
|Derby
|7
|4
|0
|3
|10
|9
|12
|West Brom
|7
|3
|2
|2
|16
|10
|11
|Sheffield Wednesday
|7
|3
|2
|2
|11
|11
|11
|Bolton
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|10
|11
|Wigan
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|10
|10
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|4
|1
|12
|12
|10
|Blackburn
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|9
|10
|Rotherham
|7
|3
|0
|4
|6
|11
|9
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|1
|5
|1
|8
|8
|8
|Norwich
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|12
|8
|Hull
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|11
|7
|QPR
|7
|2
|1
|4
|5
|14
|7
|Millwall
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|9
|6
|Stoke
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|13
|6
|Birmingham
|7
|0
|5
|2
|5
|7
|5
|Reading
|7
|1
|2
|4
|8
|11
|5
|Preston
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|12
|5
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|11
|3
|Friday, Sept. 14
Birmingham 1, West Brom 1
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Bolton 1, QPR 2
Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 0
Millwall 1, Leeds 1
Hull 2, Ipswich 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Stoke 2
Preston 2, Reading 3
Rotherham 1, Derby 0
Swansea 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Brentford 2, Wigan 0
Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 0
Blackburn 1, Aston Villa 1
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Aston Villa vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT
Ipswich vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Derby vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT
Leeds vs. Preston 1845 GMT
West Brom vs. Bristol City 1900 GMT
Stoke vs. Swansea 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, Sept. 19
Sheffield United vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1845 GMT
QPR vs. Millwall 1845 GMT
Reading vs. Norwich 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Portsmouth
|8
|6
|2
|0
|15
|5
|20
|Peterborough
|8
|6
|1
|1
|20
|9
|19
|Barnsley
|8
|4
|3
|1
|15
|5
|15
|Sunderland
|8
|4
|3
|1
|15
|8
|15
|Doncaster
|8
|4
|3
|1
|13
|6
|15
|Walsall
|8
|4
|3
|1
|12
|10
|15
|Charlton
|8
|4
|2
|2
|11
|8
|14
|Fleetwood Town
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|6
|13
|Blackpool
|8
|3
|4
|1
|8
|5
|13
|Luton Town
|8
|3
|2
|3
|10
|10
|11
|Accrington Stanley
|8
|2
|5
|1
|10
|10
|11
|Coventry
|8
|3
|2
|3
|6
|7
|11
|Rochdale
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|16
|11
|Burton Albion
|8
|3
|1
|4
|10
|11
|10
|Scunthorpe
|8
|2
|4
|2
|12
|18
|10
|AFC Wimbledon
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|11
|8
|Shrewsbury
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|8
|7
|Southend
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|13
|7
|Wycombe
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|11
|7
|Gillingham
|8
|2
|1
|5
|9
|14
|7
|Bradford
|8
|2
|0
|6
|6
|13
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|8
|1
|2
|5
|6
|10
|5
|Oxford United
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|17
|5
|Plymouth
|8
|0
|3
|5
|4
|14
|3
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Plymouth 0, Blackpool 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 3
Rochdale 3, Gillingham 0
Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Shrewsbury 2, Southend 0
Coventry 1, Barnsley 0
Bradford 0, Charlton 2
Walsall 1, Doncaster 4
Burton Albion 2, Sunderland 1
Luton Town 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Wycombe 0, Oxford United 0
Peterborough 1, Portsmouth 2
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Bristol Rovers vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|8
|6
|1
|1
|16
|6
|19
|Exeter
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|8
|16
|Newport County
|8
|5
|1
|2
|9
|13
|16
|Colchester
|8
|4
|3
|1
|17
|5
|15
|Yeovil
|7
|4
|2
|1
|15
|3
|14
|Oldham
|8
|4
|2
|2
|12
|6
|14
|Bury
|8
|4
|1
|3
|14
|10
|13
|Tranmere
|8
|3
|4
|1
|10
|7
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|7
|3
|4
|0
|7
|4
|13
|Crawley Town
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|10
|13
|Carlisle
|8
|4
|1
|3
|9
|10
|13
|Forest Green
|8
|2
|6
|0
|12
|7
|12
|Stevenage
|8
|3
|3
|2
|10
|9
|12
|Swindon
|8
|3
|3
|2
|13
|14
|12
|Mansfield Town
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|6
|10
|Port Vale
|8
|3
|1
|4
|9
|8
|10
|Crewe
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|8
|8
|Cheltenham
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|8
|8
|Cambridge United
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|15
|7
|Northampton
|8
|1
|3
|4
|8
|13
|6
|Grimsby Town
|8
|1
|2
|5
|5
|15
|5
|Morecambe
|8
|1
|0
|7
|3
|17
|3
|Macclesfield
|8
|0
|2
|6
|6
|16
|2
|Notts County
|8
|0
|2
|6
|10
|24
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Newport County 0, Yeovil 6
Colchester 3, Cambridge United 0
Carlisle 0, Tranmere 2
Crawley Town 2, Morecambe 0
Grimsby Town 0, Oldham 3
Cheltenham 0, Crewe 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 1
Swindon 1, Bury 2
Macclesfield 1, Lincoln City 2
Notts County 3, Stevenage 3
Mansfield Town 1, Exeter 2
Port Vale 2, Northampton 0
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Northampton vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 25
Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT