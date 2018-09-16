  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/16 23:20
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 4, Leicester 2

Newcastle 1, Arsenal 2

Man City 3, Fulham 0

Chelsea 4, Cardiff 1

Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 1

Watford 1, Man United 2

Sunday's Matches

Wolverhampton 1, Burnley 0

Everton vs. West Ham

Monday's Match

Southampton vs. Brighton

England Championship
Friday's Match

Birmingham 1, West Brom 1

Saturday's Matches

Bolton 1, QPR 2

Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 0

Millwall 1, Leeds 1

Hull 2, Ipswich 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Stoke 2

Preston 2, Reading 3

Rotherham 1, Derby 0

Swansea 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Brentford 2, Wigan 0

Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 0

Blackburn 1, Aston Villa 1

Tuesday's Matches

Aston Villa vs. Rotherham

Ipswich vs. Brentford

Wigan vs. Hull

Derby vs. Blackburn

Leeds vs. Preston

West Brom vs. Bristol City

Stoke vs. Swansea

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Plymouth 0, Blackpool 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 3

Rochdale 3, Gillingham 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Shrewsbury 2, Southend 0

Coventry 1, Barnsley 0

Bradford 0, Charlton 2

Walsall 1, Doncaster 4

Burton Albion 2, Sunderland 1

Luton Town 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Wycombe 0, Oxford United 0

Peterborough 1, Portsmouth 2

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Newport County 0, Yeovil 6

Colchester 3, Cambridge United 0

Carlisle 0, Tranmere Rovers 2

Crawley Town 2, Morecambe 0

Grimsby Town 0, Oldham 3

Cheltenham 0, Crewe 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green Rovers 1

Swindon 1, Bury 2

Macclesfield Town 1, Lincoln City 2

Notts County 3, Stevenage 3

Mansfield Town 1, Exeter 2

Port Vale 2, Northampton 0