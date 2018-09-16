LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Residents in communities north of Boston that were rocked by natural gas explosions have been given the green light to return to their homes.

Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials announced Sunday morning that people in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover were cleared to return home. Electricity was restored to nearly all homes and businesses, but gas service will remain shut off while officials continue investigating what caused Thursday's explosions and fires.

Dozens of homes were destroyed or damaged, a teenager was killed and dozens of people were injured. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate.

Officials said it appeared Columbia Gas' pipeline control center in Columbus, Ohio, registered a pressure increase in the Lawrence area before the explosions.

Crews have turned off nearly 8,600 gas meters in the area.