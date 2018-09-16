  1. Home
  2. World

Pussy Riot member treated in Berlin for suspected poisoning

By  Associated Press
2018/09/16 21:14
FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, July 23, 2018, Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot, gestures during hearings in

FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, July 23, 2018, Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot, gestures during hearings in

FILE - In this July 15, 2018, stewards pull Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot off the pitch after he stormed onto the

FILE - In this July 15, 2018, stewards pull Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the feminist protest group Pussy Riot off the pitch after he stormed onto the

FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018 file photo, Pyotr Verzilov invading the pitch, runs away as a steward tries to stop him during the France and Cro

FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018 file photo, Pyotr Verzilov invading the pitch, runs away as a steward tries to stop him during the France and Cro

FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, May 6, 2014, Russian political activist Nadya Tolokonnikova of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot, stands wi

FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, May 6, 2014, Russian political activist Nadya Tolokonnikova of the Russian punk band Pussy Riot, stands wi

BERLIN (AP) — A member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot is being treated in Berlin after falling severely ill, with fellow activists saying he was poisoned.

Pyotr Verzilov was flown to the German capital late Saturday.

Verzilov was first hospitalized in Moscow on Tuesday and had remained in intensive care, Pussy Riot members said this week.

Maria Alekhina, a member of the group, told The Associated Press that he regained consciousness Friday.

Verzilov, his partner Veronika Nikulshina and two other Pussy Riot members served 15-day jail sentences for running onto field in Moscow where soccer's World Cup final was being played in July. Their protest of what they described as the excessive powers of Russia's police briefly disrupted the match.