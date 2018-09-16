ZADAR, Croatia (AP) — Substitute Sam Querrey rallied from a deep hole to keep the United States alive in the Davis Cup semifinals.

The American, who was playing in place of Steve Johnson, beat sixth-ranked Marin Cilic 6-7 (2), 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-4 Sunday to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.

Croatia's Borna Coric was to face Davis Cup rookie Frances Tiafoe in the decisive fifth rubber.

The winner will face France in the Nov. 23-25 final

After winning the opening set, Cilic wasted a 6-1 lead in the second-set tiebreak then completely fell apart with a series of errors under pressure from the big-serving Querrey.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos issued a code violation to Croatia after Cilic slammed his racket to the clay and mangled the frame late in the third set.

Since it was the first violation of the match, it was only a warning. No points were deducted and Cilic did not exchange any words with Ramos.

Ramos was also the umpire who gave Serena Williams three code violations in her straight-set loss to Naomi Osaka during last weekend's U.S. Open final. The American great argued she wasn't being treated the same as some male players.



