Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;Partly sunny;29;24;SW;14;80%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;29;Sunny and hot;42;32;ENE;15;32%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;33;19;Plenty of sun;34;20;WNW;7;32%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;More clouds than sun;28;22;Cloudy;30;22;SSE;9;55%;8%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;21;13;Partly sunny;23;14;SSE;15;79%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;16;8;Rain tapering off;16;8;SW;7;74%;77%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;36;18;Sunny and hot;36;21;SW;10;11%;1%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sunshine;19;7;Mostly sunny;16;5;E;11;50%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;22;16;Sunny and warmer;26;14;ESE;13;64%;1%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;N;22;55%;45%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;17;13;Clouds and sun;19;14;NNE;16;79%;67%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;41;26;Sunshine and warm;42;27;N;14;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;32;23;Showers, some heavy;31;23;S;12;83%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;29;21;Cloudy;27;20;W;11;65%;43%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SSW;12;72%;79%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;26;20;A heavy thunderstorm;26;20;ENE;13;82%;60%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Mostly cloudy;27;16;WSW;8;32%;55%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and nice;27;13;Clouds and sun;27;14;ESE;9;42%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;22;13;Clouds and sun, warm;26;14;SSE;9;46%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Variable cloudiness;18;6;Sun and clouds;21;9;ESE;11;59%;34%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;15;Mostly cloudy;30;14;S;10;46%;44%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;23;13;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;SSE;15;55%;16%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;22;12;Partly sunny, warm;24;17;SSE;8;57%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;26;14;Partly sunny;24;13;ESE;8;47%;11%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Partial sunshine;27;14;SE;8;48%;6%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;20;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;E;10;83%;31%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;32;17;Clouds and sun;32;19;WNW;8;28%;26%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;20;E;9;66%;40%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;33;22;N;11;37%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;13;A shower;16;12;NNW;35;76%;85%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;E;6;58%;64%;11

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;Cloudy;33;26;NNE;10;70%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;21;SSE;9;70%;17%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;WSW;19;73%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;17;13;A little a.m. rain;19;14;SSW;13;71%;64%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;31;26;Sunny and nice;30;26;NW;12;78%;13%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Partly sunny;33;24;S;8;64%;29%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;SE;14;65%;2%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;34;24;Sunshine;35;23;WSW;13;59%;4%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;Partly sunny;33;16;WNW;9;24%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;36;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;28;W;8;65%;55%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, nice;35;22;Rather cloudy;33;21;SE;13;58%;24%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;17;11;Tropical rainstorm;20;14;S;22;84%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, pleasant;31;14;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;NE;10;18%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;26;21;Partly sunny;25;21;ENE;20;87%;44%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very hot;37;26;Downpours;30;26;ESE;16;79%;93%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;ENE;11;25%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;15;70%;64%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;17;8;Rain ending;14;7;WNW;26;90%;74%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy thunderstorms;28;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SSW;20;87%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;Rain and wind;30;25;Cloudy with showers;31;27;ESE;19;79%;92%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;25;58%;62%;10

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;NNW;9;73%;88%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;33;20;NNW;12;51%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;27;21;A shower in the a.m.;25;19;ENE;17;69%;56%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;22;Hot with some sun;36;24;N;12;46%;7%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;36;30;Sunshine, pleasant;35;30;NNW;15;62%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;31;11;Warm with some sun;30;13;NNW;16;25%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;32;11;Sunny and nice;30;12;SSW;7;11%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;WSW;17;62%;4%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;27;17;A t-storm in spots;30;17;WSW;9;65%;46%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning out cloudy;38;28;Mostly sunny;38;27;SE;13;33%;5%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;22;8;Partial sunshine;20;10;WSW;9;51%;15%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Tropical rainstorm;32;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;ESE;19;77%;78%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;32;23;Mostly cloudy;31;21;WSW;11;62%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;27;A thunderstorm;36;26;SW;7;69%;64%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a t-storm;29;23;Cloudy;31;24;ESE;7;80%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-3;NNW;16;18%;0%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Thundershower;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;SW;13;77%;75%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;18;15;Decreasing clouds;18;15;S;14;77%;1%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;31;18;N;11;54%;8%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;21;15;A stray a.m. shower;23;16;S;18;69%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;29;16;S;10;51%;4%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;22;Decreasing clouds;27;22;WNW;11;73%;41%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;31;19;Periods of sun;31;19;ESE;5;48%;63%;6

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;28;A thick cloud cover;32;27;WSW;16;63%;74%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;34;25;Nice with sunshine;33;25;ENE;8;65%;33%;12

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;ENE;6;77%;72%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;14;6;Turning cloudy;17;9;N;22;50%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;SSW;7;63%;81%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;13;72%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;17;6;Clouds and sun;18;11;SW;12;68%;36%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Partly sunny;29;24;SSW;18;66%;57%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A touch of rain;20;14;Clouds and sun;21;14;NE;10;75%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Abundant sunshine;27;19;Mostly sunny;29;18;SW;9;62%;13%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cooler with rain;17;8;Sunny and nice;17;10;WSW;15;50%;26%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;30;26;A t-storm around;31;26;NW;9;73%;63%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny and pleasant;29;10;Sunshine and nice;28;11;ENE;12;43%;6%;14

New York, United States;Sunshine and humid;27;20;A p.m. shower or two;25;22;SSE;10;79%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunny and very warm;34;21;W;11;37%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;13;5;Rain and drizzle;9;0;NW;10;77%;54%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with some sun;30;23;Partly sunny;30;20;N;9;64%;38%;7

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;13;8;Periods of sun;16;9;SSW;12;62%;62%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;17;Sun and some clouds;28;18;SW;17;71%;13%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;26;Some sun, a shower;29;26;E;32;78%;80%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A shower or t-storm;30;24;NNW;9;78%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;32;24;Becoming cloudy;33;24;ENE;9;70%;44%;12

Paris, France;Some sun, pleasant;25;10;Warm with sunshine;28;16;SSE;8;45%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;17;7;SSE;19;55%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;33;25;A couple of t-storms;29;25;SSW;15;84%;91%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SSE;24;75%;65%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;10;60%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;22;10;Mostly sunny;25;12;SE;5;61%;2%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and humid;26;12;Partly sunny;24;13;SW;9;62%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;23;11;WSW;17;50%;70%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Mostly sunny;27;19;S;11;69%;8%;7

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;A morning shower;29;24;ESE;15;65%;74%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;4;Partly sunny;10;6;NNE;11;63%;63%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;18;10;Mostly cloudy;20;12;WSW;20;71%;55%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;25;21;SSE;10;75%;82%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;42;28;Mostly sunny, warm;41;27;NE;13;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;29;18;Clouds and sun;28;18;SSE;10;60%;62%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;16;10;Afternoon rain;15;10;W;22;76%;95%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;19;13;Partly sunny;18;13;W;17;69%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;ESE;7;67%;80%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;30;25;A shower in spots;31;25;SE;14;72%;52%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;NW;6;96%;74%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;29;15;Mostly sunny;28;15;ENE;19;18%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;21;7;Partly sunny;19;9;WSW;4;53%;81%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;ENE;5;83%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;32;15;Sunshine and warm;33;15;NNW;9;47%;7%;5

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;19;11;Mostly cloudy;18;9;NNE;9;64%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;26;18;Mostly sunny;27;14;NW;7;61%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain this afternoon;32;25;Heavy morning rain;29;25;E;15;84%;89%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SE;16;64%;36%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with some sun;25;10;Partly sunny;25;10;SE;9;56%;12%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;31;26;A shower in places;31;26;ESE;17;72%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Thickening clouds;16;11;Showers around;18;9;W;18;74%;65%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;16;9;Partly sunny;18;10;N;17;46%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this morning;34;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SE;13;62%;29%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;17;11;Breezy with rain;17;10;WNW;29;82%;74%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Partial sunshine;32;16;ENE;9;25%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;16;Sunshine and breezy;26;16;NNW;28;50%;15%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;36;24;Sunny and hot;36;23;WNW;10;11%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;30;24;Sunshine and nice;30;23;N;13;50%;26%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;17;E;7;33%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;26;22;Warmer, p.m. showers;30;21;ENE;14;66%;100%;6

Toronto, Canada;Lots of sun, humid;25;19;Some brightening;23;18;E;8;86%;9%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;E;12;57%;29%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Warm with some sun;33;23;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;24;SE;9;52%;25%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;17;0;Sunny;18;1;ESE;11;38%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Showers, some heavy;15;10;A shower in the a.m.;16;8;NNW;7;65%;66%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;23;14;Sunny and very warm;27;15;SSE;8;63%;16%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sunshine;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SE;9;76%;86%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;17;7;Periods of sun;20;10;SW;15;67%;37%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;20;11;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;S;10;58%;7%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;15;10;A shower or two;17;8;NNW;36;81%;89%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A downpour;34;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;9;78%;65%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;29;10;Not as warm;27;13;NE;6;38%;17%;6

