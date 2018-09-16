FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, a man directs traffic to avoid a flooded street at the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut which barrel
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, a resident cleans up pieces from a tree that was toppled by strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, file photo, a satellite image with land graphic borders shows the width and trajectory of Typhoon Mangkhut as i
Rescuers assist a mother and her child as they evacuate to safer grounds following landslides that hit Itogon township, Benguet province in the northe
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, Manila police give out rice porridge to residents living along the coastal community of Baseco as
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, a convenience store glass wall is taped in preparation for approaching typhoon Mangkhut in Hong K
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, people with umbrellas walk against strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut at Nanshan District in Shenzhen, s
A fallen tree caused by typhoon Mangkhut lies at a street in Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Hong Kong and southern China hunkered down as strong w
A man and a girl walk against strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut on a pier on Victoria Habour Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Strong wind caused by Typhoon Mangkhut churns waves on the waterfront of Victoria Habour Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, photo, residents stand by a flooded road following the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut in Tuguegarao City in Ca
Workers transfer sacks of grains from a toppled truck that fell into an area where the road was being repaired following floodwaters in Cagayan provin
A man takes pictures against strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut on the waterfront of Victoria Habour Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Vin
FILE- In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, photo, a family shares a meal using a flashlight inside a temporary evacuation center as electricity was shut-
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, a resident walks beside a toppled basketball court after Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguega
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, a mother cuddles her child as they seek temporary shelter along a corridor of an evacuation cente
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, residents living along the coastal community of Baseco wait to receive rice porridge as they seek
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, residents walk along destroyed stalls at a public market due to strong winds as Typhoon Mangkhut
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, a resident walks beside toppled structures as Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguegarao city in
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, a vehicle negotiates a flooded street in Manila as Typhoon Mangkhut continues to batter the north
HONG KONG (AP) — Typhoon Mangkhut wreaked havoc on the northern Philippines and southern China, leaving dozens of people dead and forcing millions to evacuate.
The massive storm made landfall on Saturday on the northeastern tip of Luzon island in the Philippines with sustained winds of 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour and gusts of 255 kph (158 mph).
It then moved on to Hong Kong and elsewhere in southern China. Chinese state media cited the Guangdong provincial meteorological station as saying that by Sunday evening, more than 2.4 million people had been relocated and nearly 50,000 fishing boats called back to port.
The gambling enclave of Macau closed casinos for the first time and the Hong Kong Observatory warned people to stay away from the Victoria Harbour landmark, where storm surges battered the sandbag-reinforced waterfront.