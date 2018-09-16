Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;Partly sunny;85;75;SW;9;80%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;111;84;Sunny and hot;107;89;ENE;9;32%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;91;66;Plenty of sun;94;67;WNW;4;32%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;More clouds than sun;82;71;Cloudy;85;72;SSE;6;55%;8%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;71;56;Partly sunny;73;58;SSE;10;79%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;61;47;Rain tapering off;61;47;SW;4;74%;77%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;98;64;Sunny and hot;98;69;SW;6;11%;1%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sunshine;66;44;Mostly sunny;61;41;E;7;50%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;71;61;Sunny and warmer;78;57;ESE;8;64%;1%;8

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;71;N;14;55%;45%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;63;56;Clouds and sun;66;57;NNE;10;79%;67%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;105;79;Sunshine and warm;107;81;N;8;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;90;73;Showers, some heavy;88;73;S;7;83%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;84;70;Cloudy;80;68;W;7;65%;43%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;SSW;7;72%;79%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;79;68;A heavy thunderstorm;79;68;ENE;8;82%;60%;5

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;Mostly cloudy;81;61;WSW;5;32%;55%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and nice;80;56;Clouds and sun;81;58;ESE;5;42%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;71;55;Clouds and sun, warm;78;57;SSE;5;46%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Variable cloudiness;65;43;Sun and clouds;70;49;ESE;7;59%;34%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;85;59;Mostly cloudy;87;58;S;6;46%;44%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;74;55;Plenty of sunshine;80;55;SSE;9;55%;16%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sunshine;71;53;Partly sunny, warm;75;62;SSE;5;57%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;79;58;Partly sunny;75;55;ESE;5;47%;11%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;Partial sunshine;80;56;SE;5;48%;6%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little rain;68;58;Partly sunny, nice;71;59;E;6;83%;31%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;90;62;Clouds and sun;90;66;WNW;5;28%;26%;13

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, humid;81;68;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;68;E;5;66%;40%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;93;72;Mostly sunny, nice;92;72;N;7;37%;2%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;67;55;A shower;61;54;NNW;22;76%;85%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;84;68;E;4;58%;64%;11

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;79;Cloudy;91;78;NNE;6;70%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;82;69;Mostly sunny;84;70;SSE;6;70%;17%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;90;79;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;WSW;12;73%;82%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;63;56;A little a.m. rain;66;57;SSW;8;71%;64%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;87;80;Sunny and nice;87;78;NW;7;78%;13%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Partly sunny;92;75;S;5;64%;29%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sunshine;90;68;Partly sunny, nice;90;69;SE;9;65%;2%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;93;76;Sunshine;95;74;WSW;8;59%;4%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;92;62;Partly sunny;92;61;WNW;6;24%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;97;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;97;83;W;5;65%;55%;9

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, nice;95;71;Rather cloudy;91;71;SE;8;58%;24%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;63;52;Tropical rainstorm;68;57;S;14;84%;93%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, pleasant;89;58;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;NE;6;18%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;78;71;Partly sunny;77;70;ENE;12;87%;44%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very hot;99;79;Downpours;85;78;ESE;10;79%;93%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;89;57;Plenty of sunshine;88;57;ENE;7;25%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;9;70%;64%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;62;46;Rain ending;58;45;WNW;16;90%;74%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy thunderstorms;83;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;77;SSW;12;87%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;Rain and wind;86;77;Cloudy with showers;88;80;ESE;12;79%;92%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;75;A shower or two;87;76;ENE;15;58%;62%;10

Hyderabad, India;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;Showers and t-storms;88;73;NNW;6;73%;88%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;68;Sunny and pleasant;92;68;NNW;7;51%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;81;69;A shower in the a.m.;77;66;ENE;11;69%;56%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;95;72;Hot with some sun;97;74;N;7;46%;7%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;96;86;Sunshine, pleasant;94;87;NNW;10;62%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;87;52;Warm with some sun;86;56;NNW;10;25%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;52;Sunny and nice;87;54;SSW;5;11%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with some sun;90;76;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;WSW;10;62%;4%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;81;63;A t-storm in spots;86;63;WSW;5;65%;46%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning out cloudy;100;82;Mostly sunny;101;80;SE;8;33%;5%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;72;47;Partial sunshine;67;49;WSW;5;51%;15%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Tropical rainstorm;89;79;Showers and t-storms;85;80;ESE;12;77%;78%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;89;73;Mostly cloudy;88;70;WSW;7;62%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;80;A thunderstorm;96;80;SW;5;69%;64%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Overcast, a t-storm;85;74;Cloudy;87;74;ESE;5;80%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;61;31;Mostly sunny, mild;62;26;NNW;10;18%;0%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Thundershower;85;76;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SW;8;77%;75%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;65;59;Decreasing clouds;65;59;S;9;77%;1%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;86;65;Mostly sunny;88;64;N;7;54%;8%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;70;60;A stray a.m. shower;73;60;S;11;69%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;85;61;Mostly sunny;84;61;S;6;51%;4%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;72;Decreasing clouds;81;71;WNW;7;73%;41%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;88;65;Periods of sun;88;66;ESE;3;48%;63%;6

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;87;82;A thick cloud cover;89;81;WSW;10;63%;74%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;93;77;Nice with sunshine;92;77;ENE;5;65%;33%;12

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;ENE;4;77%;72%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;57;43;Turning cloudy;63;48;N;14;50%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;SSW;4;63%;81%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;E;8;72%;55%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;63;43;Clouds and sun;65;51;SW;8;68%;36%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;83;76;Partly sunny;83;76;SSW;11;66%;57%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;A touch of rain;67;57;Clouds and sun;70;57;NE;6;75%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Abundant sunshine;81;67;Mostly sunny;84;65;SW;6;62%;13%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cooler with rain;62;47;Sunny and nice;63;51;WSW;9;50%;26%;3

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;86;79;A t-storm around;87;78;NW;6;73%;63%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny and pleasant;84;50;Sunshine and nice;82;53;ENE;7;43%;6%;14

New York, United States;Sunshine and humid;80;68;A p.m. shower or two;77;71;SSE;6;79%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;90;70;Sunny and very warm;93;70;W;7;37%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;55;41;Rain and drizzle;49;32;NW;6;77%;54%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Humid with some sun;86;74;Partly sunny;85;68;N;6;64%;38%;7

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;55;46;Periods of sun;60;48;SSW;8;62%;62%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;83;63;Sun and some clouds;82;64;SW;10;71%;13%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;79;Some sun, a shower;84;78;E;20;78%;80%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;A shower or t-storm;86;76;NNW;5;78%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;89;75;Becoming cloudy;91;76;ENE;6;70%;44%;12

Paris, France;Some sun, pleasant;77;50;Warm with sunshine;82;61;SSE;5;45%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;65;46;Mostly sunny;62;45;SSE;12;55%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Afternoon t-storms;91;77;A couple of t-storms;84;77;SSW;9;84%;91%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;74;Mostly cloudy;85;75;SSE;15;75%;65%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm in spots;91;75;ESE;6;60%;64%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;72;51;Mostly sunny;77;54;SE;3;61%;2%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and humid;80;54;Partly sunny;76;55;SW;5;62%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;68;54;A shower in the a.m.;73;52;WSW;11;50%;70%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;Mostly sunny;81;66;S;7;69%;8%;7

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;84;74;A morning shower;84;74;ESE;9;65%;74%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;51;40;Partly sunny;51;42;NNE;7;63%;63%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sun and clouds;64;50;Mostly cloudy;68;53;WSW;12;71%;55%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;77;70;SSE;6;75%;82%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;108;83;Mostly sunny, warm;106;81;NE;8;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;84;64;Clouds and sun;83;65;SSE;6;60%;62%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;61;49;Afternoon rain;59;50;W;13;76%;95%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;67;55;Partly sunny;65;55;W;11;69%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;59;A p.m. t-storm;82;63;ESE;4;67%;80%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;85;77;A shower in spots;87;77;SE;9;72%;52%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;NW;4;96%;74%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;85;59;Mostly sunny;83;59;ENE;12;18%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;69;45;Partly sunny;67;48;WSW;3;53%;81%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;83;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;ENE;3;83%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;89;58;Sunshine and warm;91;59;NNW;6;47%;7%;5

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;65;51;Mostly cloudy;64;49;NNE;5;64%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;78;64;Mostly sunny;81;58;NW;5;61%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain this afternoon;90;77;Heavy morning rain;84;77;E;9;84%;89%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;88;81;Partly sunny;89;81;SE;10;64%;36%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Nice with some sun;77;51;Partly sunny;78;51;SE;5;56%;12%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;87;79;A shower in places;88;79;ESE;11;72%;55%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Thickening clouds;61;52;Showers around;64;47;W;11;74%;65%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and cooler;61;49;Partly sunny;65;50;N;11;46%;2%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this morning;93;79;Partly sunny;95;79;SE;8;62%;29%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;63;51;Breezy with rain;62;50;WNW;18;82%;74%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;60;Partial sunshine;89;61;ENE;6;25%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;61;Sunshine and breezy;80;60;NNW;18;50%;15%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;98;74;Sunny and hot;96;73;WNW;6;11%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;85;75;Sunshine and nice;86;73;N;8;50%;26%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;92;64;Partly sunny and hot;93;63;E;4;33%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;78;72;Warmer, p.m. showers;86;69;ENE;9;66%;100%;6

Toronto, Canada;Lots of sun, humid;77;66;Some brightening;73;64;E;5;86%;9%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;86;73;Mostly sunny;85;74;E;7;57%;29%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Warm with some sun;91;74;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;75;SE;5;52%;25%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;63;33;Sunny;65;35;ESE;7;38%;1%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Showers, some heavy;59;50;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;NNW;4;65%;66%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;74;57;Sunny and very warm;81;58;SSE;5;63%;16%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sunshine;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;SE;6;76%;86%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;63;45;Periods of sun;67;50;SW;9;67%;37%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;68;51;Some sun, pleasant;74;54;S;6;58%;7%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with some sun;59;51;A shower or two;62;47;NNW;22;81%;89%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A downpour;93;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSW;5;78%;65%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;85;50;Not as warm;81;55;NE;4;38%;17%;6

