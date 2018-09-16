A girl stands against strong wind caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a pier on the waterfront of Victoria Habour Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Hong Ko
Residents stand by a flooded road following the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut in Tuguegarao city in Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines, Saturd
A motorcycle provides light along a dark street after electricity was shut-off following the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut in Tuguegarao city in Cagay
Evacuees use candles inside a temporary evacuation center as electricity was shut-off following the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut in Tuguegarao city i
A family shares a meal using a flashlight inside a temporary evacuation center as electricity was shut-off following the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut
A woman uses a flashlight inside a temporary evacuation center as electricity was shut-off following the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut in Tuguegarao c
A woman and her son eats a meal using a flashlight inside a temporary evacuation center as electricity was shut-off following the onslaught of Typhoon
A food store is taped in preparation for approaching typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into the Philipp
A convenientce store is taped in preparation for approaching typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into the
The skyline of the Kowloon area is silhouetted at sunset as typhoon Mangkhut is approaching Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut slamm
The skyline of the business district is silhouetted at sunset as typhoon Mangkhut is approaching Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut
People jog at the waterfront in Hong Kong's Central district as typhoon Mangkhut is approaching Hong Kong Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Typhoon Mangkhut s
A resident walks beside a toppled basketball court after Typhoon Mangkhut barreled across Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philippines
Ducks walk along a cornfield totally damaged by strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeaste
The roof of a gas station lies on the ground after it was toppled by strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city, Cagayan
Residents collect coconuts which fell due to strong from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeastern Philip
Workers pass by a gas station that was damaged by strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northeas
A man uses a water container to shield him from rain brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city, Cagayan province, northe
Ducks pass by a cornfield totally damaged by strong winds from Typhoon Mangkhut as it barreled across Tuguegarao city, in Cagayan province, northeaste
Manila police distribute rice porridge to residents living along the coastal community of Baseco as they evacuate at the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut
Residents living along the coastal community of Baseco seek temporary shelter at an evacuation center in the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut which barre
Manila police give out rice porridge to residents living along the coastal community of Baseco as they evacuate during the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkh
Manila police distribute rice porridge to residents living along the coastal community of Baseco as they evacuate during the onslaught of Typhoon Mang
Residents living along the coastal community of Baseco seek temporary shelter at an evacuation center in the onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut which barre
Residents living along the coastal community of Baseco wait to receive rice porridge as they seek temporary shelter at an evacuation center in the ons
HONG KONG (AP) — The Latest on Typhoon Mangkhut (all times local):
5:20 p.m.
Typhoon Mangkhut has made landfall in southern China's Guangdong province, bringing torrential rains and winds of 162 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour).
The typhoon barreled into the southern Chinese city of Taishan at 5 p.m. Sunday.
In preparation for the storm, southern China evacuated hundreds of thousands of people, suspended high-speed rail services and canceled classes.
The massive storm left at least 28 people dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines on Saturday.
___
12:40 p.m.
Hong Kong and southern China hunkered down under red alert as strong winds and heavy rain from Typhoon Mangkhut lash the densely populated coast.
The biggest storm this year left at least 28 dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines on Saturday.
Nearly half a million people were evacuated from seven cities in Guangdong province, the gambling enclave of Macau closed down casinos for the first time and the Hong Kong Observatory told people to stay away from the Victoria Harbour, where storm surges battered the waterfront reinforced with sandbags. Mangkhut is due to make landfall in Guangdong later Sunday.
The national meteorological center says southern China "will face a severe test caused by wind and rain" and urged officials to prepare for possible disasters.