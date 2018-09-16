TAIPEI (CNA) -- Typhoon Mangkhut's periphery is expected to continue bringing rain to Taiwan on Sunday, although the sea warning for the typhoon was lifted Saturday night.



People in Pingtung County in southern Taiwan and Hualien County in the east were advised to be alert to extremely torrential rain, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



In the last 24 hours, the amount of precipitation that has accumulated within mountainous areas of Pingtung had exceeded 1,000 millimeters, the CWB said.



It added that mountainous areas of Pingtung and Hualien could still see torrential rain or extremely torrential rain on Sunday.



Meanwhile, mountainous areas of Yilan, Taintung and Kaohsiung could expect extremely heavy rain or torrential rain, according to the CWB.



In addition, heavy rain or extremely heavy rain is forecast for the plains of Yilan, Hualien, Taitung and Pingtung (including the Hengchun Peninsula) and mountainous areas of New Taipei, Taichung and Nantou, while Orchid Island off the coast of southeast Taitung and mountainous areas of Taoyuan could see heavy rain, according to the CWB.



The CWB forecast the rain will gradually ease between Sunday afternoon and night in all parts of Taiwan, except for Hualien and Taitung where the rain will last longer and could be heavy.



According to the CWB, heavy rain is defined as accumulated rainfall of between 80mm and 200mm over 24 hours or more than 40mm in one hour, while extremely heavy rain is defined as accumulated rainfall of 200mm or more within 24 hours or more than 100mm in three hours.



Torrential rain refers to accumulated rainfall of 350mm or more within 24 hours, and extremely torrential rain means accumulated rainfall of 500mm or more over a 24-hour period.



Under the influence of Mangkhut's periphery, the CWB also issued strong wind warnings for 18 cities and counties across the country.



In particular, strong winds at an intensity of 9-11 (tropical storm level) are expected in Taiwan's coastal open areas and winds with an intensity of 8 are expected in the greater Taipei area, according to the CWB.



It said rough waves are still expected along coastal areas of Taiwan, and it urged people not to engage in seaside activities.



Strong winds and heavy rain brought by Mangkhut had caused 12,556 households in coastal areas of Pingtung to lose electricity on Saturday. However, as of 0:30 a.m. Sunday, power supply to these households have been restored, according to state-run Taiwan Power Co.