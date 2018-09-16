  1. Home
2018/09/16 12:31
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 128 491 118 166 .338
JMartinez Bos 140 537 106 176 .328
Altuve Hou 125 490 78 156 .318
Trout LAA 129 437 94 139 .318
Segura Sea 132 542 84 167 .308
Brantley Cle 132 525 82 161 .307
Merrifield KC 144 571 81 173 .303
MSmith TB 127 423 55 128 .303
Andujar NYY 136 521 77 156 .299
MDuffy TB 123 472 52 140 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 42; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 34; Stanton, New York, 34; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 122; KDavis, Oakland, 111; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89; Haniger, Seattle, 88.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.