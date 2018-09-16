  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/16 12:14
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 128 491 118 166 .338
JMartinez Bos 140 537 106 176 .328
Altuve Hou 125 490 78 156 .318
Trout LAA 128 434 93 137 .316
Segura Sea 131 538 83 166 .309
Brantley Cle 132 525 82 161 .307
Merrifield KC 144 571 81 173 .303
MSmith TB 127 423 55 128 .303
Andujar NYY 136 521 77 156 .299
Simmons LAA 134 511 63 152 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 42; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Stanton, New York, 34; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 122; KDavis, Oakland, 111; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 91; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 89; 2 tied at 87.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Morton, Houston, 15-3; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.