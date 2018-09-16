Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|4
|Cleveland
|652
|200
|00x—15
|18
|0
Fulmer, Hall (1), Baez (2), Reininger (3), B.Farmer (5), Coleman (7), Hardy (8) and J.McCann; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Cimber (8), C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez, Haase. W_Clevinger 12-8. L_Fulmer 3-12. HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (23), Lindor (35), Brantley (16).
___
|Toronto
|032
|000
|300—8
|16
|0
|New York
|000
|001
|600—7
|8
|1
Reid-Foley, Petricka (6), Mayza (6), Tepera (6), D.Barnes (7), Clippard (7), Giles (8) and Jansen; Sabathia, Green (3), Holder (5), Kahnle (7), Tarpley (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Reid-Foley 2-3. L_Sabathia 7-7. Sv_Giles (21). HRs_Toronto, Grichuk 2 (23), Pillar (13). New York, Gregorius 2 (26), Andujar (24), Stanton (34).
___
|Oakland
|001
|001
|201—5
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|020
|002
|03x—7
|8
|0
Hendriks, Kiekhefer (2), Dull (2), Bassitt (3), Y.Petit (6), Rodney (7), Familia (8) and Lucroy, Phegley; Stanek, Chirinos (2), Kolarek (7), Roe (7), Nuno (8), Kittredge (8), Romo (9) and Ciuffo. W_Kittredge 2-2. L_Familia 8-6. Sv_Romo (20). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (23), Olson (27). Tampa Bay, Bauers (11), Lowe (5).
___
|Chicago
|000
|001
|001—2
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
Lopez, Frare (8), Minaya (8) and Castillo; Y.Ramirez, Wright Jr. (6), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Lopez 6-9. L_Y.Ramirez 1-6. Sv_Minaya (1). HRs_Chicago, Garcia (18).
___
|Minnesota
|010
|010
|010—
|3
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|110
|402
|20x—10
|16
|1
De Jong, Moya (4), Littell (5), A.Reed (7), Belisle (8) and Astudillo; Kennedy, T.Hill (7), Sparkman (8) and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Kennedy 2-8. L_De Jong 0-1.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|New York
|000
|300
|000—3
|2
|2
|Boston
|100
|040
|00x—5
|10
|0
Oswalt, Zamora (3), Sewald (5), Dr.Smith (5), Gagnon (7), Rhame (8) and Plawecki; Porcello, Poyner (6), Wright (7), Brasier (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon, C.Vazquez. W_Porcello 17-7. L_Sewald 0-6. Sv_Kimbrel (41). HRs_New York, Nimmo (17).
___
|Arizona
|000
|110
|011—
|4
|6
|2
|Houston
|011
|303
|20x—10
|12
|1
Godley, Sherfy (4), Bracho (6), Lopez (7) and Avila, C.Stewart; Morton, McHugh (7), Devenski (8), Peacock (9) and B.McCann, Stassi. W_Morton 15-3. L_Godley 14-10. HRs_Arizona, Marte (11), Escobar (7). Houston, Reddick (14).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|200
|152
|034—17
|16
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|400
|000—
|4
|5
|1
R.Hill, Floro (6), P.Baez (7), Madson (8), Urias (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; Gant, Webb (5), Mayers (5), Leone (6), Shreve (6), Weaver (7) and Molina, Pena. W_R.Hill 9-5. L_Gant 7-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig 3 (21), Machado (11), Bellinger (23). St. Louis, Wisdom (4).
___
|Washington
|100
|103
|110—7
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|2
|0
Hellickson, J.Rodriguez (4), Grace (8) and Kieboom, Severino; Teheran, S.Freeman (5), Sobotka (5), Toussaint (6), L.Jackson (7), Fried (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki, Rivera. W_J.Rodriguez 3-2. L_Teheran 9-8.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|00x—1
|4
|0
C.Reed, Romano (6), W.Peralta (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Lester, Wilson (8), Chavez (9), R.Rosario (9), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 16-6. L_Romano 7-11. Sv_Cishek (4).
___
|Miami
|040
|000
|000—4
|6
|1
|Philadelphia
|020
|030
|00x—5
|4
|2
J.Garcia, Graves (2), Wittgren (4), Rucinski (5), Kinley (6), Barraclough (7), Steckenrider (8) and Realmuto; Velasquez, Arano (3), A.Davis (4), L.Garcia (5), E.Ramos (6), Neris (7), Hunter (8), Neshek (9) and W.Ramos. W_L.Garcia 3-1. L_Rucinski 4-2. Sv_Neshek (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (12).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|101
|000—3
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|100
|000
|000—1
|7
|1
Nova, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli, Stallings; Davies, Jennings (6), J.Barnes (6), Guerra (6), Lyles (9) and Kratz. W_Nova 9-9. L_Davies 2-6. Sv_F.Vazquez (33). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (30).