Saturday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 000 000 000— 0 2 4 Cleveland 652 200 00x—15 18 0

Fulmer, Hall (1), Baez (2), Reininger (3), B.Farmer (5), Coleman (7), Hardy (8) and McCann; Clevinger, O.Perez (7), Cimber (8), C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and R.Perez, Haase. W_Clevinger 12-8. L_Fulmer 3-12. HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (23), Lindor (35), Brantley (16).

___

Toronto 032 000 300—8 16 0 New York 000 001 600—7 8 1

Reid-Foley, Petricka (6), Mayza (6), Tepera (6), D.Barnes (7), Clippard (7), Giles (8) and Jansen; Sabathia, Green (3), Holder (5), Kahnle (7), Tarpley (7), Betances (8), Britton (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Reid-Foley 2-3. L_Sabathia 7-7. Sv_Giles (21). HRs_Toronto, Grichuk 2 (23), Pillar (13). New York, Gregorius 2 (26), Andujar (24), Stanton (34).

___

Oakland 001 001 201—5 13 0 Tampa Bay 020 002 03x—7 8 0

Hendriks, Kiekhefer (2), Dull (2), Bassitt (3), Y.Petit (6), Rodney (7), Familia (8) and Lucroy, Phegley; Stanek, Chirinos (2), Kolarek (7), Roe (7), Nuno (8), Kittredge (8), Romo (9) and Ciuffo. W_Kittredge 2-2. L_Familia 8-6. Sv_Romo (20). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (23), Olson (27). Tampa Bay, Bauers (11), Lowe (5).

___

Chicago 000 001 001—2 6 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 5 0

Lopez, Frare (8), Minaya (8) and Castillo; Y.Ramirez, Wright Jr. (6), Givens (9) and Joseph. W_Lopez 6-9. L_Y.Ramirez 1-6. Sv_Minaya (1). HRs_Chicago, Garcia (18).

___

Minnesota 010 010 010— 3 11 1 Kansas City 110 402 20x—10 16 1

De Jong, Moya (4), Littell (5), A.Reed (7), Belisle (8) and Astudillo; Kennedy, T.Hill (7), Sparkman (8) and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Kennedy 2-8. L_De Jong 0-1.

___

INTERLEAGUE New York 000 300 000—3 2 2 Boston 100 040 00x—5 10 0

Oswalt, Zamora (3), Sewald (5), Dr.Smith (5), Gagnon (7), Rhame (8) and Plawecki; Porcello, Poyner (6), Wright (7), Brasier (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon, C.Vazquez. W_Porcello 17-7. L_Sewald 0-6. Sv_Kimbrel (41). HRs_New York, Nimmo (17).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Los Angeles 200 152 034—17 16 0 St. Louis 000 400 000— 4 5 1

R.Hill, Floro (6), P.Baez (7), Madson (8), Urias (9) and Grandal, A.Barnes; Gant, Webb (5), Mayers (5), Leone (6), Shreve (6), Weaver (7) and Molina, Pena. W_R.Hill 9-5. L_Gant 7-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig 3 (21), Machado (11), Bellinger (23). St. Louis, Wisdom (4).

___

Washington 100 103 110—7 7 1 Atlanta 100 000 000—1 2 0

Hellickson, J.Rodriguez (4), Grace (8) and Kieboom, Severino; Teheran, S.Freeman (5), Sobotka (5), Toussaint (6), L.Jackson (7), Fried (8), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki, Rivera. W_J.Rodriguez 3-2. L_Teheran 9-8.

___

Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 4 0 Chicago 000 001 00x—1 4 0

C.Reed, Romano (6), Peralta (7), Hughes (8) and Barnhart; Lester, Wilson (8), Chavez (9), R.Rosario (9), Cishek (9) and Contreras. W_Lester 16-6. L_Romano 7-11. Sv_Cishek (4).

___

Miami 040 000 000—4 6 1 Philadelphia 020 030 00x—5 4 2

J.Garcia, Graves (2), Wittgren (4), Rucinski (5), Kinley (6), Barraclough (7), Steckenrider (8) and Realmuto; Velasquez, Arano (3), A.Davis (4), L.Garcia (5), E.Ramos (6), Neris (7), Hunter (8), Neshek (9) and W.Ramos. W_L.Garcia 3-1. L_Rucinski 4-2. Sv_Neshek (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (12).

___

Pittsburgh 010 101 000—3 5 0 Milwaukee 100 000 000—1 7 1

Nova, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Crick (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli, Stallings; Davies, Jennings (6), J.Barnes (6), Guerra (6), Lyles (9) and Kratz. W_Nova 9-9. L_Davies 2-6. Sv_F.Vazquez (33). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (30).