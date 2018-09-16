TORONTO (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 500th worldwide goal Saturday night in the Los Angeles Galaxy's 5-3 loss to Toronto FC.

The 36-year-old Swede joined Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the only active players with 500 goals for in club and international play, cutting the Galaxy's lead to 3-1 in the 43rd minute. Jonathan dos Santos chipped the ball into the box, and the 6-foot-5 Ibrahimovic twirled to get an angle at the ball between two defenders, flicking his right leg up high to deflect it past goalkeeper Alex Bono for his 17th of the season.

Victor Vazquez, Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco, Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapmanalso scored for Toronto (8-14-6). Ola Kamara and Rolf Feltscher added goals for Los Angeles (10-11-8).

ATLANTA UNITED 3, RAPIDS 0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored twice in the first 18 minutes and assisted on another goal to help Atlanta United beat Colorado.

Almiron opened the scoring in the 10th minute, settling Julian Gressel's wide cross and finishing with a left-footed shot from inside the upper left corner of the 6-yard box.

Almiron slotted home Josef Martinez's layoff to double the lead in the 18th and sent a long ball forward to Gressel, who crossed it to Hector Villalba for Atlanta's third in the 37th minute.

United (17-5-6) moved two points ahead of the New York Red Bulls in the Supporters' Shield race.

The Rapids (6-16-6) lost their fourth in a row.

CREW 0, FC DALLAS 0, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Zack Steffen saved Tesho Akindele's chip shot in the 92nd minute and Columbus played to a scoreless draw with FC Dallas.

Steffen finished with two saves in his ninth shutout of the season. The Crew (12-8-8) extended their unbeaten streak to three games.

Jesse Gonzalez made a leaping effort to stop Federico Higuain's shot in the 26th minute for his only save. Gonzalez recorded his fourth shutout of the season for FC Dallas (14-6-8).

IMPACT 4, UNION 1, TIE

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Alejandro Silva scored twice off assists from Ignacio Piatti and Montreal beat Philadelphia.

Saphir Taider and Quincy Amarikwa also scored for Montreal (12-14-3).

Auston Trusty scored for the the Union (12-12-4).