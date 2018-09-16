United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 19 3 6 63 56 26 Pittsburgh 13 4 11 50 38 19 Louisville 13 6 9 48 54 35 Charleston 12 4 12 48 39 28 Indy 12 8 9 45 40 34 Bethlehem Steel 12 12 6 42 50 40 Ottawa 12 13 5 41 30 37 New York Red Bulls II 10 8 11 41 62 54 Nashville 10 8 9 39 29 22 North Carolina 9 10 8 35 45 40 Penn 9 10 8 35 34 34 Charlotte 9 11 8 35 35 47 Tampa Bay 8 12 7 31 36 37 Atlanta 2 5 13 8 23 28 54 Richmond 6 19 4 22 25 64 Toronto II 3 20 4 13 34 62 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 17 9 3 54 49 33 Orange County 16 7 6 54 56 31 Phoenix 16 7 5 53 56 31 Sacramento 14 7 7 49 36 29 Portland II 15 11 3 48 53 43 Swope Park Rangers 13 10 7 46 43 48 Saint Louis 12 8 10 46 41 36 San Antonio 12 9 7 43 37 39 Reno 11 7 9 42 41 34 OKC Energy 11 14 5 38 41 44 Fresno 8 10 11 35 38 32 Colorado Springs 10 15 4 34 30 31 LA Galaxy II 9 14 6 33 50 56 Las Vegas 7 14 6 27 37 57 Rio Grande Valley 5 11 12 27 27 34 Seattle II 5 17 5 20 30 57 Tulsa 2 14 11 17 30 62

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 12

Penn 1, Indy 0

Saint Louis 1, Real Monarchs 1, tie

OKC Energy 3, LA Galaxy II 1

Thursday, September 13

Toronto II 3, New York Red Bulls II 3, tie

Saturday, September 15

Saint Louis 4, Swope Park Rangers 3

Charlotte at Charleston, ppd.

Louisville 2, Pittsburgh 2, tie

Ottawa 2, Richmond 0

Atlanta 2 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Reno, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Sunday, September 16

Toronto II at Cincinnati, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Penn, 6 p.m.

Orange County at Fresno, 9 p.m.

Portland II at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, September 18

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 19

Louisville at Penn, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Swope Park Rangers, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Thursday, September 20

Sacramento at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Friday, September 21

North Carolina at Atlanta 2, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 22

Toronto II at Bethlehem Steel, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Penn, 7 p.m.

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Swope Park Rangers at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Charleston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle II at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 10 p.m.

Portland II at Fresno, 10 p.m.

Real Monarchs at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 23

Sacramento at OKC Energy, 7 p.m.