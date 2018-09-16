CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are going to release troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon.

The stunning news came Saturday, just hours after the team announced that Gordon would miss Sunday's game in New Orleans with a hamstring injury. Gordon has been suspended for most of the past four seasons because of multiple drug violations.

The 27-year-old missed training camp to undergo counseling and treatment. He played in the season opener last week, his first Week 1 game since 2012.

Browns general John Dorsey said in a statement that the team has informed Gordon's representatives that he will be released Monday.

"For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward," Dorsey said. "We wish Josh well."

