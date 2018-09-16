  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/09/16 07:34
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 128 491 118 166 .338
JMartinez Bos 140 537 106 176 .328
Altuve Hou 124 487 75 154 .316
Trout LAA 128 434 93 137 .316
Segura Sea 131 538 83 166 .309
Brantley Cle 132 525 82 161 .307
MSmith TB 126 418 55 127 .304
Merrifield KC 143 567 79 171 .302
Andujar NYY 135 520 76 155 .298
Simmons LAA 134 511 63 152 .297
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 42; JMartinez, Boston, 41; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 38; Gallo, Texas, 36; NCruz, Seattle, 36; Lindor, Cleveland, 35; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 31; Bregman, Houston, 30.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 122; KDavis, Oakland, 111; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 101; Bregman, Houston, 100; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 99; Bogaerts, Boston, 94; Lowrie, Oakland, 90; NCruz, Seattle, 89; Stanton, New York, 88; Haniger, Seattle, 87.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 19-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 18-7; Porcello, Boston, 17-7; Severino, New York, 17-8; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-9; Price, Boston, 15-6; Verlander, Houston, 15-9; Morton, Houston, 14-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 14-5; GCole, Houston, 14-5.