|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Boston
|101
|47
|.682
|—
|New York
|91
|56
|.619
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|80
|66
|.548
|20
|Toronto
|65
|82
|.442
|35½
|Baltimore
|42
|105
|.286
|58½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|83
|65
|.561
|—
|Minnesota
|67
|80
|.456
|15½
|Detroit
|60
|88
|.405
|23
|Chicago
|58
|89
|.395
|24½
|Kansas City
|51
|96
|.347
|31½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|92
|55
|.626
|—
|Oakland
|90
|58
|.608
|2½
|Seattle
|81
|66
|.551
|11
|Los Angeles
|73
|75
|.493
|19½
|Texas
|63
|84
|.429
|29
z-clinched playoff berth
___
|Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 6
N.Y. Yankees 11, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 0
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Arizona 4, Houston 2
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 4
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 0
Texas 4, San Diego 0
|Saturday's Games
Cleveland 15, Detroit 0
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Baltimore (Hess 3-10), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Pannone 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 4-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-13) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.