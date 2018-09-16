  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/09/16 03:34
BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2

Tottenham: Erik Lamela (90).

Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum (39), Roberto Firmino (54).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bournemouth 4, Leicester 2

Bournemouth: Ryan Fraser (19, 37), Joshua King (41, pen.), Adam Smith (81).

Leicester: James Maddison (88, pen.), Marc Albrighton (89).

Halftime: 3-0.

Newcastle 1, Arsenal 2

Newcastle: Ciaran Clark (90).

Arsenal: Granit Xhaka (49), Mesut Ozil (58).

Halftime: 0-0.

Man City 3, Fulham 0

Man City: Leroy Sane (2), David Silva (21), Raheem Sterling (47).

Halftime: 2-0.

Chelsea 4, Cardiff 1

Chelsea: Eden Hazard (37, 44, 80, pen.), Willian (83).

Cardiff: Sol Bamba (16).

Halftime: 2-1.

Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 1

Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (38).

Halftime: 0-1.

Watford 1, Man United 2

Watford: Andre Gray (65).

Man United: Romelu Lukaku (35), Chris Smalling (38).

Halftime: 0-2.

England Championship
Bolton 1, QPR 2

Bolton: Josh Magennis (69).

QPR: Luke Freeman (26), Eberechi Eze (56).

Halftime: 0-1.

Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 0

Norwich: Teemu Pukki (58).

Halftime: 0-0.

Millwall 1, Leeds 1

Millwall: Jed Wallace (55).

Leeds: Jack Harrison (89).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hull 2, Ipswich 0

Hull: Jarrod Bowen (4), Jackson Irvine (89).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Stoke 2

Sheffield Wednesday: Marco Matias (24), Barry Bannan (82).

Stoke: Benik Afobe (2, 22).

Halftime: 1-2.

Preston 2, Reading 3

Preston: Daniel Johnson (31), Callum Robinson (76).

Reading: Sam Baldock (23), Tiago Ilori (52), Leandro Bacuna (80).

Halftime: 1-1.

Rotherham 1, Derby 0

Rotherham: Ryan Manning (63, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Swansea 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 2, Wigan 0

Brentford: Neal Maupay (24, 63).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 0

Bristol City: Marley Watkins (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Blackburn 1, Aston Villa 1

Blackburn: Bradley Dack (76).

Aston Villa: Conor Hourihane (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One
Plymouth 0, Blackpool 1

Blackpool: Mark Cullen (14).

Halftime: 0-1.

AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 3

AFC Wimbledon: Liam Trotter (49), Kwesi Appiah (55).

Scunthorpe: Josh Morris (8, 29), Ike Ugbo (52).

Halftime: 0-2.

Rochdale 3, Gillingham 0

Rochdale: Ian Henderson (9, 18, 64).

Halftime: 2-0.

Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Fleetwood Town: Cian Bolger (37).

Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (69).

Halftime: 1-0.

Shrewsbury 2, Southend 0

Shrewsbury: Greg Docherty (5), Lee Angol (45).

Halftime: 2-0.

Coventry 1, Barnsley 0

Coventry: Jordan Willis (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Bradford 0, Charlton 2

Charlton: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (3), Lyle Taylor (81).

Halftime: 0-1.

Walsall 1, Doncaster 4

Walsall: Morgan Ferrier (17).

Doncaster: John Marquis (33, pen.), Mallik Wilks (58), James Coppinger (66), Matty Blair (90).

Halftime: 1-1.

Burton Albion 2, Sunderland 1

Burton Albion: Jamie Allen (19), Kyle McFadzean (36).

Sunderland: Chris Maguire (54).

Halftime: 2-0.

Luton Town 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Luton Town: Andrew Shinnie (62).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wycombe 0, Oxford United 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Peterborough 1, Portsmouth 2

Peterborough: Matt Godden (90).

Portsmouth: Oliver Hawkins (62), Jamal Lowe (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League Two
Newport County 0, Yeovil 6

Yeovil: Yoann Arquin (20), Jordan Green (38, 48), Diallang Jaiyesimi (45), Olufela Olomola (68), Carl Dickinson (76).

Halftime: 0-3.

Colchester 3, Cambridge United 0

Colchester: Sammie Szmodics (23), Frank Nouble (35), Courtney Senior (80).

Halftime: 2-0.

Carlisle 0, Tranmere Rovers 2

Tranmere Rovers: Tom Parkes (80, og.), Paul Mullin (86).

Halftime: 0-0.

Crawley Town 2, Morecambe 0

Crawley Town: Ashley Nathaniel-George (52), Panutche Camara (55).

Halftime: 0-0.

Grimsby Town 0, Oldham 3

Oldham: Sam Surridge (63, 65), Jose Baxter (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cheltenham 0, Crewe 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green Rovers 1

Milton Keynes Dons: Chuks Aneke (31).

Forest Green Rovers: Reuben Reid (80, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Swindon 1, Bury 2

Swindon: Luke Woolfenden (50).

Bury: Byron Moore (19, 56).

Halftime: 0-1.

Macclesfield Town 1, Lincoln City 2

Macclesfield Town: Jamie Grimes (83).

Lincoln City: Tom Pett (21), Jason Shackell (87).

Halftime: 0-1.

Notts County 3, Stevenage 3

Notts County: Jonathan Stead (22, pen.), Enzio Boldewijn (43), Kane Hemmings (49).

Stevenage: Ben Kennedy (38), Alex Revell (45), Danny Newton (73).

Halftime: 2-2.

Mansfield Town 1, Exeter 2

Mansfield Town: Tyler Walker (61).

Exeter: Dean Moxey (31), Nicky Law (57).

Halftime: 0-1.

Port Vale 2, Northampton 0

Port Vale: Ben Whitfield (24), Manny Oyeleke (69).

Halftime: 1-0.