BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/16 03:33
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Chelsea 5 5 0 0 14 4 15
Liverpool 5 5 0 0 11 2 15
Man City 5 4 1 0 14 3 13
Watford 5 4 0 1 10 5 12
Bournemouth 5 3 1 1 10 7 10
Tottenham 5 3 0 2 10 6 9
Arsenal 5 3 0 2 10 9 9
Man United 5 3 0 2 8 8 9
Everton 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
Leicester 5 2 0 3 8 9 6
Crystal Palace 5 2 0 3 4 6 6
Wolverhampton 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Southampton 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
Brighton 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Fulham 5 1 1 3 7 12 4
Cardiff 5 0 2 3 3 9 2
Huddersfield 5 0 2 3 2 11 2
Newcastle 5 0 1 4 4 8 1
Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
West Ham 4 0 0 4 2 10 0
Saturday, Sept. 15

Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2

Bournemouth 4, Leicester 2

Newcastle 1, Arsenal 2

Man City 3, Fulham 0

Chelsea 4, Cardiff 1

Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 1

Watford 1, Man United 2

Sunday, Sept. 16

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT

Everton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Monday, Sept. 17

Southampton vs. Brighton 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 7 4 3 0 15 5 15
Brentford 7 4 2 1 14 6 14
Bristol City 7 4 2 1 12 6 14
Middlesbrough 7 4 2 1 9 3 14
Sheffield United 7 4 0 3 12 9 12
Swansea 7 3 3 1 7 5 12
Derby 7 4 0 3 10 9 12
West Brom 7 3 2 2 16 10 11
Sheffield Wednesday 7 3 2 2 11 11 11
Bolton 7 3 2 2 9 10 11
Wigan 7 3 1 3 11 10 10
Aston Villa 7 2 4 1 12 12 10
Blackburn 7 2 4 1 8 9 10
Rotherham 7 3 0 4 6 11 9
Nottingham Forest 7 1 5 1 8 8 8
Norwich 7 2 2 3 10 12 8
Hull 7 2 1 4 8 11 7
QPR 7 2 1 4 5 14 7
Millwall 7 1 3 3 7 9 6
Stoke 7 1 3 3 9 13 6
Birmingham 7 0 5 2 5 7 5
Reading 7 1 2 4 8 11 5
Preston 7 1 2 4 7 12 5
Ipswich 7 0 3 4 5 11 3
Friday, Sept. 14

Birmingham 1, West Brom 1

Saturday, Sept. 15

Bolton 1, QPR 2

Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 0

Millwall 1, Leeds 1

Hull 2, Ipswich 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Stoke 2

Preston 2, Reading 3

Rotherham 1, Derby 0

Swansea 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Brentford 2, Wigan 0

Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 0

Blackburn 1, Aston Villa 1

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Aston Villa vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Ipswich vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

Wigan vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Derby vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

Leeds vs. Preston 1845 GMT

West Brom vs. Bristol City 1900 GMT

Stoke vs. Swansea 1900 GMT

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Sheffield United vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Millwall 1845 GMT

Reading vs. Norwich 1900 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 8 6 2 0 15 5 20
Peterborough 8 6 1 1 20 9 19
Barnsley 8 4 3 1 15 5 15
Sunderland 8 4 3 1 15 8 15
Doncaster 8 4 3 1 13 6 15
Walsall 8 4 3 1 12 10 15
Charlton 8 4 2 2 11 8 14
Fleetwood Town 8 3 4 1 13 6 13
Blackpool 8 3 4 1 8 5 13
Luton Town 8 3 2 3 10 10 11
Accrington Stanley 8 2 5 1 10 10 11
Coventry 8 3 2 3 6 7 11
Rochdale 8 3 2 3 13 16 11
Burton Albion 8 3 1 4 10 11 10
Scunthorpe 8 2 4 2 12 18 10
AFC Wimbledon 8 2 2 4 6 11 8
Shrewsbury 8 1 4 3 7 8 7
Southend 8 2 1 5 9 13 7
Wycombe 8 1 4 3 7 11 7
Gillingham 8 2 1 5 9 14 7
Bradford 8 2 0 6 6 13 6
Bristol Rovers 8 1 2 5 6 10 5
Oxford United 8 1 2 5 8 17 5
Plymouth 8 0 3 5 4 14 3
Saturday, Sept. 15

Plymouth 0, Blackpool 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 3

Rochdale 3, Gillingham 0

Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Shrewsbury 2, Southend 0

Coventry 1, Barnsley 0

Bradford 0, Charlton 2

Walsall 1, Doncaster 4

Burton Albion 2, Sunderland 1

Luton Town 1, Bristol Rovers 0

Wycombe 0, Oxford United 0

Peterborough 1, Portsmouth 2

Saturday, Sept. 22

Bristol Rovers vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 8 6 1 1 16 6 19
Exeter 8 5 1 2 15 8 16
Newport County 8 5 1 2 9 13 16
Colchester 8 4 3 1 17 5 15
Yeovil 7 4 2 1 15 3 14
Oldham 8 4 2 2 12 6 14
Bury 8 4 1 3 14 10 13
Tranmere 8 3 4 1 10 7 13
Milton Keynes Dons 7 3 4 0 7 4 13
Crawley Town 8 4 1 3 11 10 13
Carlisle 8 4 1 3 9 10 13
Forest Green 8 2 6 0 12 7 12
Stevenage 8 3 3 2 10 9 12
Swindon 8 3 3 2 13 14 12
Mansfield Town 7 2 4 1 9 6 10
Port Vale 8 3 1 4 9 8 10
Crewe 7 2 2 3 9 8 8
Cheltenham 8 2 2 4 6 8 8
Cambridge United 8 2 1 5 7 15 7
Northampton 8 1 3 4 8 13 6
Grimsby Town 8 1 2 5 5 15 5
Morecambe 8 1 0 7 3 17 3
Macclesfield 8 0 2 6 6 16 2
Notts County 8 0 2 6 10 24 2
Saturday, Sept. 15

Newport County 0, Yeovil 6

Colchester 3, Cambridge United 0

Carlisle 0, Tranmere 2

Crawley Town 2, Morecambe 0

Grimsby Town 0, Oldham 3

Cheltenham 0, Crewe 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green 1

Swindon 1, Bury 2

Macclesfield 1, Lincoln City 2

Notts County 3, Stevenage 3

Mansfield Town 1, Exeter 2

Port Vale 2, Northampton 0

Saturday, Sept. 22

Northampton vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT