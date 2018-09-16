DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's state media says Israel has launched a missile attack on Damascus International Airport adding that air defenses shot down some of them.

The Saturday night attack shook the capital Damascus as blasts were heard in the city.

State media quoted an unnamed military official without giving further details.

Rami Abdurrahman who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missile attack targeted an arms depot near the airport where new weapons recently arrived for the Iranians or Lebanon's Hezollah group.

Israel rarely acknowledges strikes inside Syria but has said it would use military action to prevent weapons transfers to its enemies.

Israel is alarmed by the expansion of operations by Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to support President Bashar Assad in Syria's seven-year-long civil war.