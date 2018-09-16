WASHINGTON (AP) — Two deadly storms roar ashore on the same day, half a world apart. But the way they spread devastation is as different as water and wind.

Typhoon Mangkhut made landfall Friday in the Philippines with top-of-the-scale Category 5 winds of 165 miles per hour.

Hurricane Florence had weakened to a Category 1 storm with 90 mile-per-hour winds by the time it arrived at North Carolina's coast the same day.

Experts say storms in the western Pacific generally hit with higher winds. And the people in their way are often poorer and more vulnerable.

Yet a day after landfall the faster-moving Mangkhut is back out over open water, headed toward China. Florence, meanwhile, was still plodding across South Carolina and had already dumped more than 30 inches (76 centimeters) of rain.