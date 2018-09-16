All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Boston 4, Calgary 3, OT

Sunday's Games

Washington at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nashville(ss) at Florida(ss), 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville(ss) at Florida(ss), 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey(ss), 7 p.m.

New Jersey(ss) at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Toronto at Lucan, CAN, ON, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles(ss) at Arizona(ss), 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona(ss) at Los Angeles(ss), 10:30 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.