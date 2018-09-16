MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say four people have been killed and nine wounded in a shooting at the capital's emblematic Garibaldi Plaza.

Mexico City's prosecutors' office said Saturday that at least one foreigner was among the wounded.

Garibaldi Plaza is a popular spot for tourists and is filled with bars, restaurants and mariachi musicians who serenade tourists. Many head to the square for Independence Day celebrations on the eve of Sept. 16.

Local media reported late Friday that assailants were dressed in the traditional mariachi garb of short embroidered jackets and pants.

Videos circulating on social media showed musicians playing music during and after the shooting.