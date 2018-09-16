TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona officials say a man has been indicted in the kidnapping and killing of 2 girls who went missing in 2012 and 2014.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus said Saturday that 36-year-old Christopher Matthew Clements was indicted a day earlier by a grand jury on murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

Isabel Celis went missing from her Tucson home in April 2012 and her body was discovered in rural southern Arizona in March 2017.

Maribel Gomez' body was discovered in June 2014 in the Avra Valley community near Tucson.

Authorities did not say what prompted Clements' arrest but said he provided information in 2017 that led to the discovery of Celis' remains.

Clements had already been jailed on other charges.