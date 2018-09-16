BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2
Tottenham: Erik Lamela (90).
Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum (39), Roberto Firmino (54).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bournemouth 4, Leicester 2
Bournemouth: Ryan Fraser (19, 37), Joshua King (41, pen.), Adam Smith (81).
Leicester: James Maddison (88, pen.), Marc Albrighton (89).
Halftime: 3-0.
|Newcastle 1, Arsenal 2
Newcastle: Ciaran Clark (90).
Arsenal: Granit Xhaka (49), Mesut Ozil (58).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Man City 3, Fulham 0
Man City: Leroy Sane (2), David Silva (21), Raheem Sterling (47).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Chelsea 4, Cardiff 1
Chelsea: Eden Hazard (37, 44, 80, pen.), Willian (83).
Cardiff: Sol Bamba (16).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Huddersfield 0, Crystal Palace 1
Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha (38).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Bolton 1, QPR 2
Bolton: Josh Magennis (69).
QPR: Luke Freeman (26), Eberechi Eze (56).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Norwich 1, Middlesbrough 0
Norwich: Teemu Pukki (58).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Millwall 1, Leeds 1
Millwall: Jed Wallace (55).
Leeds: Jack Harrison (89).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Hull 2, Ipswich 0
Hull: Jarrod Bowen (4), Jackson Irvine (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Sheffield Wednesday 2, Stoke 2
Sheffield Wednesday: Marco Matias (24), Barry Bannan (82).
Stoke: Benik Afobe (2, 22).
Halftime: 1-2.
|Preston 2, Reading 3
Preston: Daniel Johnson (31), Callum Robinson (76).
Reading: Sam Baldock (23), Tiago Ilori (52), Leandro Bacuna (80).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Rotherham 1, Derby 0
Rotherham: Ryan Manning (63, pen.).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Swansea 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Brentford 2, Wigan 0
Brentford: Neal Maupay (24, 63).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Bristol City 1, Sheffield United 0
Bristol City: Marley Watkins (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Plymouth 0, Blackpool 1
Blackpool: Mark Cullen (14).
Halftime: 0-1.
|AFC Wimbledon 2, Scunthorpe 3
AFC Wimbledon: Liam Trotter (49), Kwesi Appiah (55).
Scunthorpe: Josh Morris (8, 29), Ike Ugbo (52).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Rochdale 3, Gillingham 0
Rochdale: Ian Henderson (9, 18, 64).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Fleetwood Town 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Fleetwood Town: Cian Bolger (37).
Accrington Stanley: Sean McConville (69).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Shrewsbury 2, Southend 0
Shrewsbury: Greg Docherty (5), Lee Angol (45).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Coventry 1, Barnsley 0
Coventry: Jordan Willis (80).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Bradford 0, Charlton 2
Charlton: Karlan Ahearne-Grant (3), Lyle Taylor (81).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Walsall 1, Doncaster 4
Walsall: Morgan Ferrier (17).
Doncaster: John Marquis (33, pen.), Mallik Wilks (58), James Coppinger (66), Matty Blair (90).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Burton Albion 2, Sunderland 1
Burton Albion: Jamie Allen (19), Kyle McFadzean (36).
Sunderland: Chris Maguire (54).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Luton Town 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Luton Town: Andrew Shinnie (62).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Wycombe 0, Oxford United 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Peterborough 1, Portsmouth 2
Peterborough: Matt Godden (90).
Portsmouth: Oliver Hawkins (62), Jamal Lowe (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Newport County 0, Yeovil 6
Yeovil: Yoann Arquin (20), Jordan Green (38, 48), Diallang Jaiyesimi (45), Olufela Olomola (68), Carl Dickinson (76).
Halftime: 0-3.
|Colchester 3, Cambridge United 0
Colchester: Sammie Szmodics (23), Frank Nouble (35), Courtney Senior (80).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Carlisle 0, Tranmere Rovers 2
Tranmere Rovers: Tom Parkes (80, og.), Paul Mullin (86).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Crawley Town 2, Morecambe 0
Crawley Town: Ashley Nathaniel-George (52), Panutche Camara (55).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Grimsby Town 0, Oldham 3
Oldham: Sam Surridge (63, 65), Jose Baxter (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Cheltenham 0, Crewe 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Milton Keynes Dons 1, Forest Green Rovers 1
Milton Keynes Dons: Chuks Aneke (31).
Forest Green Rovers: Reuben Reid (80, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Swindon 1, Bury 2
Swindon: Luke Woolfenden (50).
Bury: Byron Moore (19, 56).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Macclesfield Town 1, Lincoln City 2
Macclesfield Town: Jamie Grimes (83).
Lincoln City: Tom Pett (21), Jason Shackell (87).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Notts County 3, Stevenage 3
Notts County: Jonathan Stead (22, pen.), Enzio Boldewijn (43), Kane Hemmings (49).
Stevenage: Ben Kennedy (38), Alex Revell (45), Danny Newton (73).
Halftime: 2-2.
|Mansfield Town 1, Exeter 2
Mansfield Town: Tyler Walker (61).
Exeter: Dean Moxey (31), Nicky Law (57).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Port Vale 2, Northampton 0
Port Vale: Ben Whitfield (24), Manny Oyeleke (69).
Halftime: 1-0.