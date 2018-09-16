  1. Home
Severely ill Pussy Riot member to be treated in Germany

By  Associated Press
2018/09/16 01:12
MOSCOW (AP) — A member of Russia's Pussy Riot protest group says a severely ill fellow activist is being sent to Germany for treatment after his suspected poisoning.

Maria Alekhina told The Associated Press that Pyotr Verzilov was being flown to Berlin on Saturday. She did not give any details.

Independent news site Meduza cited Verzilov's partner, Veronika Nikulshina, saying a doctor from an unspecified Berlin clinic who is friends with the ill man's father suggested medical care outside Russia.

Verzilov has been in intensive care at a Moscow hospital since Tuesday. Alekhina told the AP on Friday he had regained consciousness.

She says she thinks he was poisoned for political reasons.

Verzilov, Nikulshina and two other Pussy Riot members served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July's World Cup final with a police protest.