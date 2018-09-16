EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Chasing a first major title, Amy Olson fired a bogey-free 65 to take a two-shot lead after the Evian Championship third round on Saturday.

The American broke clear to a 14-under 199 total after twice being in a four-way share of the lead.

Olson made eagle at the par-5 9th, and added three birdies on the back nine to stretch her lead over Sei Young Kim.

Kim carded 64, flashing the form that set a U.S. LPGA Tour record 31-under winning total at the Thornberry Creek Classic in July.

Mo Martin (69) is two shots back on 10 under, one clear of three players including Georgia Hall (68), the Women's British Open winner last month.

Five Americans are in the top 10, seeking a first women's major for the United States this season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports