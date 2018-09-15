KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — The United States special envoy for Ukraine says Washington will consider providing more armaments for the country, whose army is fighting with Russia-backed separatist rebels in the east.

President Donald Trump this year reversed the Obama administration's refusal to provide lethal aid to Ukraine and has sent more than 200 Javelin anti-tank rockets.

Envoy Kurt Volker told reporters on Saturday that Ukraine has improved its defense capabilities in recent years, but "there are still some gaps in those capabilities, and wherever those gaps are we are prepared to sit down and talk with Ukraine about what their needs are. They can buy things through our foreign military sales."

Volker also criticized the elections that separatists have called for November in two eastern regions.

He called the elections a "completely illegitimate exercise."