FILE - This April 8, 2016, file photo, provided by Utah State Prison shows Wanda Barzee. Barzee, the woman convicted of helping a former street preach
Elizabeth Smart arrives for a news conference Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Smart says it appears there is no viable, legal recourse sh
Elizabeth Smart walks to her press conference at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Wanda Barzee will be released f
FILE - In this April 24, 2015, file photo, kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart looks on during a news conference in Sandy, Utah. Wanda Barzee, a woman
FILE - This 2017 photo provided by the Utah Department of Corrections shows Wanda Barzee. Barzee, a woman convicted of helping a former street preache
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Once an accomplished organ player in Salt Lake City, Wanda Barzee became a disturbing figure for members of her own family after she helped in the 2002 kidnapping of then-teenager Elizabeth Smart.
Days before the 72-year-old woman is released from prison, an expert says looming fears about whether she remains a threat and calls to keep her off the streets bring up deep-rooted questions about mental-health treatment in the nation's prisons.
Details of the crime still horrify Barzee's niece, Tina Mace. She says no family members she knows of would take in Barzee after her release.
Deputy Chief U.S. Probation Officer for Utah Eric Anderson says Barzee has secured a place to live. He declined to provide details.