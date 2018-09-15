GRAZ, Austria (AP) — Captain Lleyton Hewitt stepped in to help Australia reduce its deficit against Austria to 2-1 in a Davis Cup World Group playoff on Saturday.

Hewitt teamed with John Peers to win the doubles rubber against Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Former No. 1 Hewitt, who came out of retirement this year to compete on the ATP doubles circuit, had not played in the Davis Cup since 2016.

Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak won the singles on Friday.

The winner of the tie will be seeded for the qualifying round of the revamped Davis Cup in February.