  1. Home
  2. World

Avid fans of 'The Americans' hope Emmys Cold War will thaw

By JOCELYN NOVECK , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/15 23:11
This image released by FX shows Matthew Rhys, left, and Keri Russell in a scene from "The Americans." The program iss nominated for an Emmy on Thursda

This image released by FX shows Matthew Rhys, left, and Keri Russell in a scene from "The Americans." The program iss nominated for an Emmy on Thursda

This image released by FX shows Keri Russell in a scene from "The Americans." Russell is nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama

This image released by FX shows Keri Russell in a scene from "The Americans." Russell is nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama

This image released by FX shows Matthew Rhys in a scene from "The Americans." Rhys is nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama seri

This image released by FX shows Matthew Rhys in a scene from "The Americans." Rhys is nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama seri

NEW YORK (AP) — It's been critically adored, but largely Emmy-ignored.

Now, fans of the acclaimed FX spy drama "The Americans" hope it's finally time for the Emmys Cold War to thaw. The drama worked, say its creators, because it kept its focus small and intimate, exploring the relationship between its married KGB spies.

Monday's award ceremony is the last chance for the TV academy to honor the show, which ended its six-season run in May with a much-acclaimed finale. The show is up for awards in four major categories, including drama series and acting nods for its stars, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.