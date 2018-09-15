LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ethan Hawke tells the story of little-known singer-songwriter Blaze Foley, who inspired the likes of Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams, Townes Van Zandt and Merle Haggard in a new film "Blaze."

Now playing in limited release, "Blaze" provides an intimate glimpse into the larger than life personality who wrote enduring songs like "Clay Pigeons" and "If I Could Only Fly."

Foley died in 1989 at the age of 39, and is remembered in a memoir by his ex, Sybil Rosen, who also co-wrote the film.

Alia Shawkat plays Rosen and singer-songwriter Ben Dickey plays Blaze in the film, which Hawke directed, co-wrote and appears in briefly.