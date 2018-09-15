  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/15 22:04
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 5 5 0 0 11 2 15
Chelsea 4 4 0 0 10 3 12
Watford 4 4 0 0 9 3 12
Man City 4 3 1 0 11 3 10
Tottenham 5 3 0 2 10 6 9
Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Everton 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
Leicester 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
Arsenal 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
Man United 4 2 0 2 6 7 6
Wolverhampton 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Southampton 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
Fulham 4 1 1 2 7 9 4
Brighton 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
Cardiff 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
Huddersfield 4 0 2 2 2 10 2
Newcastle 4 0 1 3 3 6 1
Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
West Ham 4 0 0 4 2 10 0
Saturday, Sept. 15

Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2

Bournemouth vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Chelsea vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Man United 1630 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 16

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT

Everton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Monday, Sept. 17

Southampton vs. Brighton 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 6 4 2 0 14 4 14
Middlesbrough 6 4 2 0 9 2 14
Sheffield United 6 4 0 2 12 8 12
Derby 6 4 0 2 10 8 12
West Brom 7 3 2 2 16 10 11
Brentford 6 3 2 1 12 6 11
Bristol City 6 3 2 1 11 6 11
Swansea 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
Bolton 6 3 2 1 8 8 11
Wigan 6 3 1 2 11 8 10
Sheffield Wednesday 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
Aston Villa 6 2 3 1 11 11 9
Blackburn 6 2 3 1 7 8 9
Nottingham Forest 6 1 4 1 8 8 7
Rotherham 6 2 0 4 5 11 6
Millwall 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
Birmingham 7 0 5 2 5 7 5
Norwich 6 1 2 3 9 12 5
Stoke 6 1 2 3 7 11 5
Preston 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
Hull 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
QPR 6 1 1 4 3 13 4
Ipswich 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
Reading 6 0 2 4 5 9 2
Friday, Sept. 14

Birmingham 1, West Brom 1

Saturday, Sept. 15

Bolton vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Leeds 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Stoke 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Derby 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Aston Villa vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Ipswich vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

Wigan vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Derby vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

Leeds vs. Preston 1845 GMT

West Brom vs. Bristol City 1900 GMT

Stoke vs. Swansea 1900 GMT

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Sheffield United vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Millwall 1845 GMT

Reading vs. Norwich 1900 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 7 6 1 0 19 7 19
Portsmouth 7 5 2 0 13 4 17
Barnsley 7 4 3 0 15 4 15
Sunderland 7 4 3 0 14 6 15
Walsall 7 4 3 0 11 6 15
Fleetwood Town 7 3 3 1 12 5 12
Doncaster 7 3 3 1 9 5 12
Charlton 7 3 2 2 9 8 11
Blackpool 7 2 4 1 7 5 10
Accrington Stanley 7 2 4 1 9 9 10
Luton Town 7 2 2 3 9 10 8
Coventry 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
AFC Wimbledon 7 2 2 3 4 8 8
Rochdale 7 2 2 3 10 16 8
Gillingham 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
Southend 7 2 1 4 9 11 7
Burton Albion 7 2 1 4 8 10 7
Scunthorpe 7 1 4 2 9 16 7
Wycombe 7 1 3 3 7 11 6
Bradford 7 2 0 5 6 11 6
Bristol Rovers 7 1 2 4 6 9 5
Shrewsbury 7 0 4 3 5 8 4
Oxford United 7 1 1 5 8 17 4
Plymouth 7 0 3 4 4 13 3
Saturday, Sept. 15

Plymouth vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 22

Bristol Rovers vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 7 5 1 1 14 5 16
Newport County 7 5 1 1 9 7 16
Exeter 7 4 1 2 13 7 13
Carlisle 7 4 1 2 9 8 13
Colchester 7 3 3 1 14 5 12
Milton Keynes Dons 6 3 3 0 6 3 12
Swindon 7 3 3 1 12 12 12
Yeovil 6 3 2 1 9 3 11
Forest Green 7 2 5 0 11 6 11
Oldham 7 3 2 2 9 6 11
Stevenage 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
Mansfield Town 6 2 4 0 8 4 10
Bury 7 3 1 3 12 9 10
Tranmere 7 2 4 1 8 7 10
Crawley Town 7 3 1 3 9 10 10
Crewe 6 2 1 3 9 8 7
Port Vale 7 2 1 4 7 8 7
Cheltenham 7 2 1 4 6 8 7
Cambridge United 7 2 1 4 7 12 7
Northampton 7 1 3 3 8 11 6
Grimsby Town 7 1 2 4 5 12 5
Morecambe 7 1 0 6 3 15 3
Macclesfield 7 0 2 5 5 14 2
Notts County 7 0 1 6 7 21 1
Saturday, Sept. 15

Newport County vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 22

Northampton vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT