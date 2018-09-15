|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|5
|5
|0
|0
|11
|2
|15
|Chelsea
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|3
|12
|Watford
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|3
|12
|Man City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3
|10
|Tottenham
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|6
|9
|Bournemouth
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Everton
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|6
|6
|Leicester
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|6
|Man United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|6
|Wolverhampton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|5
|Southampton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Fulham
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|9
|4
|Brighton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Cardiff
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Huddersfield
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|10
|2
|Newcastle
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|1
|Burnley
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|9
|1
|West Ham
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Tottenham 1, Liverpool 2
Bournemouth vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1400 GMT
Man City vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
Chelsea vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Man United 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 16
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT
Everton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 17
Southampton vs. Brighton 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|4
|14
|Middlesbrough
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|2
|14
|Sheffield United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|8
|12
|Derby
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|8
|12
|West Brom
|7
|3
|2
|2
|16
|10
|11
|Brentford
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|6
|11
|Bristol City
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|6
|11
|Swansea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|11
|Bolton
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|8
|11
|Wigan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|10
|Sheffield Wednesday
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|9
|10
|Aston Villa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|11
|9
|Blackburn
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|8
|9
|Nottingham Forest
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|8
|7
|Rotherham
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|11
|6
|Millwall
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|5
|Birmingham
|7
|0
|5
|2
|5
|7
|5
|Norwich
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|12
|5
|Stoke
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|11
|5
|Preston
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|9
|5
|Hull
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|11
|4
|QPR
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|13
|4
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|9
|3
|Reading
|6
|0
|2
|4
|5
|9
|2
|Friday, Sept. 14
Birmingham 1, West Brom 1
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Bolton vs. QPR 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Leeds 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Reading 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Derby 1400 GMT
Swansea vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Wigan 1400 GMT
Bristol City vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 18
Aston Villa vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT
Ipswich vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Derby vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT
Leeds vs. Preston 1845 GMT
West Brom vs. Bristol City 1900 GMT
Stoke vs. Swansea 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, Sept. 19
Sheffield United vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1845 GMT
QPR vs. Millwall 1845 GMT
Reading vs. Norwich 1900 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Peterborough
|7
|6
|1
|0
|19
|7
|19
|Portsmouth
|7
|5
|2
|0
|13
|4
|17
|Barnsley
|7
|4
|3
|0
|15
|4
|15
|Sunderland
|7
|4
|3
|0
|14
|6
|15
|Walsall
|7
|4
|3
|0
|11
|6
|15
|Fleetwood Town
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|5
|12
|Doncaster
|7
|3
|3
|1
|9
|5
|12
|Charlton
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|8
|11
|Blackpool
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|5
|10
|Accrington Stanley
|7
|2
|4
|1
|9
|9
|10
|Luton Town
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|10
|8
|Coventry
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|7
|8
|AFC Wimbledon
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|8
|8
|Rochdale
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|16
|8
|Gillingham
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|11
|7
|Southend
|7
|2
|1
|4
|9
|11
|7
|Burton Albion
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|10
|7
|Scunthorpe
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|16
|7
|Wycombe
|7
|1
|3
|3
|7
|11
|6
|Bradford
|7
|2
|0
|5
|6
|11
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|9
|5
|Shrewsbury
|7
|0
|4
|3
|5
|8
|4
|Oxford United
|7
|1
|1
|5
|8
|17
|4
|Plymouth
|7
|0
|3
|4
|4
|13
|3
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Plymouth vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Bristol Rovers vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|7
|5
|1
|1
|14
|5
|16
|Newport County
|7
|5
|1
|1
|9
|7
|16
|Exeter
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|13
|Carlisle
|7
|4
|1
|2
|9
|8
|13
|Colchester
|7
|3
|3
|1
|14
|5
|12
|Milton Keynes Dons
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|12
|Swindon
|7
|3
|3
|1
|12
|12
|12
|Yeovil
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|3
|11
|Forest Green
|7
|2
|5
|0
|11
|6
|11
|Oldham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|9
|6
|11
|Stevenage
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|11
|Mansfield Town
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|4
|10
|Bury
|7
|3
|1
|3
|12
|9
|10
|Tranmere
|7
|2
|4
|1
|8
|7
|10
|Crawley Town
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|10
|10
|Crewe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|7
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|7
|Cheltenham
|7
|2
|1
|4
|6
|8
|7
|Cambridge United
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|12
|7
|Northampton
|7
|1
|3
|3
|8
|11
|6
|Grimsby Town
|7
|1
|2
|4
|5
|12
|5
|Morecambe
|7
|1
|0
|6
|3
|15
|3
|Macclesfield
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|14
|2
|Notts County
|7
|0
|1
|6
|7
|21
|1
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Newport County vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Macclesfield vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Northampton vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 25
Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1845 GMT