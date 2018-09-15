SYDNEY (AP) — South Sydney halfback Adam Reynolds kicked three field goals in the last 10 minutes, including one in the final minute, to send the Rabbitohs to the National Rugby League semifinals with a 13-12 win over St. George Illawarra on Saturday.

Souths will play the Sydney Roosters next weekend with a chance to advance to the NRL's grand final on Sept. 30 at the Olympic stadium in Sydney.

On Friday, the Cronulla Sharks led 18-2 at halftime then withstood a second-half comeback attempt by Penrith to edge the Panthers 21-20 and also advance to the semifinals against the Melbourne Storm. Cronulla needed a field goal from halfback Chad Townsend with five minutes remaining to break a 20-20 deadlock.

