TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday September 15th, Taiwan’s National Immigration Agency hosted a series of activities and performances in association with I-Mei to welcome new immigrants to the country.



Over 150 people attended the event; one of a series of recent events designed by the immigration agency to facilitate integration and introduce new immigrants to Taiwanese culture and customs. The celebrations were held in the Taipei City Underground Mall.



Head of the National Immigration Agency Taipei branch, Huang Ling-yu (黃齡玉), opened the event with a speech to welcome the attendees. This was followed by a traditional Taiwanese music and dance performance from both local and immigrant children, symbolizing the unity of their respective cultures.

Cheng Yu-tai (Left), president of I-Mei Multimedia e-Content Production & Marketing Co and Huang Ling-yu (Second right), Head of the National Immigration Agency Taipei branch open the event on Saturday (Photo courtesy of Global News for New Immigrants)



The hosts and organizers then engaged in a mooncake making demonstration, after which a number of attendees made their way to the stage to try it out themselves. A further forty participants then took part in a pomelo peeling competition, the winners of which took home prizes.

Finally, several new immigrant children gave a traditional dance performance for the crowd. The children were dressed in Xinjiang cultural attire and used the dance as a means of representing their homeland cultural connections while in Taiwan.

Cheng Yu-tai (程豫台), president of I-Mei Multimedia e-Content Production & Marketing Co., thanked the director of immigration for devoting herself to improving the working conditions and daily lives of new immigrants in Taiwan. The director herself expressed hope that participants of the event and those watching via the online broadcast were able to better understand Taiwanese culture, and that new immigrants could continue to integrate happily into Taiwanese society.

(Photo courtesy of Global News for New Immigrants)