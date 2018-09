GOLD COAST, Australia (AP) — Argentina beat Australia 23-19 in a Rugby Championship match Saturday.

Scores:

Argentina 23 (Bautista Delguy, Nicolas Sanchez tries; Sanchez 2 conversions, Emiliano Boffelli 2, Sanchez penalties), Australia 19 (Israel Folau, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty tries; Matt Toomua 2 conversions). HT: 17-14.