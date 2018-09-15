Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 15, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;SW;8;83%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hotter;111;90;Sunny and hot;110;87;ENE;10;27%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;Sunny and pleasant;91;66;WNW;10;42%;2%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;83;71;Rather cloudy;82;70;NNE;6;60%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;66;53;Periods of sun;69;56;SSW;12;73%;28%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;48;A shower or two;60;48;NE;6;82%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;93;60;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;SE;8;12%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;71;43;Clouds and sunshine;64;40;NNE;8;51%;8%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and some clouds;80;63;Rain and a t-storm;70;58;S;8;82%;72%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;87;69;Mostly sunny;89;73;N;8;46%;6%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;64;54;Mostly cloudy;61;56;NNE;9;68%;22%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, warm;107;79;Plenty of sun;106;79;NNW;12;21%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;89;74;Spotty showers;91;74;SSW;8;68%;100%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;86;69;A t-storm around;84;69;WSW;7;68%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;94;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SW;6;79%;84%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;79;67;Showers and t-storms;79;67;ENE;7;75%;70%;4

Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;NNE;6;31%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;86;58;Mostly sunny;82;56;E;6;46%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;69;51;Clouds and sun;71;54;S;5;50%;16%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;48;Partly sunny;65;44;ESE;7;73%;37%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;61;Clouds and sun;85;60;SSE;4;49%;34%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;77;55;Partial sunshine;75;55;E;5;51%;9%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;67;50;Periods of sunshine;70;53;SSW;6;64%;5%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;89;62;Sun and some clouds;79;59;E;5;58%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;E;4;56%;15%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;66;61;A little rain;68;58;NE;6;81%;81%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;91;66;Clouds and sun;90;65;WNW;6;28%;35%;13

Busan, South Korea;Areas of low clouds;78;70;Partly sunny, humid;82;69;NW;6;76%;66%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;92;73;Mostly sunny;92;72;N;9;37%;4%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;65;49;Partly sunny;67;54;N;9;68%;59%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A t-storm in spots;85;70;E;4;54%;64%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;97;78;A t-storm around;96;79;SW;7;69%;79%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;79;68;Mostly sunny;82;68;SE;8;72%;13%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Becoming cloudy;89;77;A passing shower;86;78;SW;9;70%;79%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;61;47;Spotty showers;62;56;SSW;8;59%;86%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;90;80;Sunny and pleasant;88;80;WSW;6;81%;4%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;90;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SE;5;68%;44%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;89;70;Partly sunny, humid;88;68;ESE;8;69%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Nice with sunshine;95;77;Plenty of sun;94;76;W;10;55%;4%;8

Denver, United States;Sunny and hot;93;61;Partly sunny and hot;92;62;SW;6;27%;10%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast, a t-storm;94;81;Hot with some sun;96;82;W;5;67%;71%;10

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;94;70;A shower in the p.m.;90;71;SE;6;57%;62%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;62;55;Decreasing clouds;64;50;WSW;12;75%;36%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;84;55;Sunny and beautiful;85;56;NE;6;21%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;77;69;Clouds and sun, nice;77;71;ENE;11;83%;44%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with sunshine;94;78;Warm with some sun;95;79;NW;11;62%;85%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;ENE;7;18%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Partly sunny;88;75;E;6;67%;30%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with rain;62;44;A shower in the a.m.;60;47;WSW;10;70%;84%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;SSW;13;86%;88%;4

Hong Kong, China;Some sun;93;80;Rain and wind;84;78;E;49;83%;95%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;85;73;Partly sunny;85;75;ENE;16;57%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;93;71;A t-storm around;88;73;NNW;7;60%;54%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;87;65;Nice with sunshine;90;65;NNW;7;53%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;75;66;A shower in the p.m.;80;69;NE;6;73%;66%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;92;73;Mostly cloudy;94;73;ENE;8;47%;3%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;102;85;Sunny and very warm;97;84;NW;9;60%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;85;53;Sunny and very warm;87;52;NNW;9;8%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;83;52;Sunny and delightful;84;50;NNE;5;19%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;88;78;Nice with some sun;87;77;W;10;65%;27%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;S;5;77%;79%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Brilliant sunshine;102;81;Mostly cloudy;100;80;SSE;10;39%;9%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;79;58;Partial sunshine;69;49;NNW;12;60%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun, warm;92;78;Tropical rainstorm;87;78;ENE;6;74%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;Mostly cloudy;87;73;WNW;8;65%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;79;W;5;74%;83%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;88;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;SSE;4;80%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;60;30;Clouds and sun, warm;63;29;N;11;30%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning cloudy;84;75;A morning t-storm;84;76;SW;8;77%;70%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;66;59;Clouds, then sun;66;58;S;11;74%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;83;62;Partly sunny;85;63;NNW;6;66%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;67;55;Partly sunny;71;60;SW;13;63%;65%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;85;64;Mostly sunny;84;63;S;6;45%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;69;Mostly sunny;80;70;W;8;74%;34%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;88;63;A t-storm in spots;88;65;NE;3;58%;48%;6

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;88;81;High clouds;89;82;WSW;7;63%;64%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;74;Rather cloudy;92;74;NE;4;67%;30%;8

Manila, Philippines;Rain and wind;85;78;Downpours;87;79;WSW;7;80%;85%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;61;39;Increasing clouds;56;43;NNW;9;57%;22%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;72;56;WSW;5;61%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;80;E;7;70%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, some heavy;60;49;Clouds and sunshine;62;43;WNW;9;69%;27%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;84;76;Partly sunny;83;76;S;11;69%;26%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;68;59;A touch of rain;67;59;NE;10;78%;86%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;85;65;A shower in spots;81;66;SSE;1;70%;47%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;72;56;Cooler with rain;61;46;NW;7;76%;77%;1

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;88;75;NNW;5;74%;68%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;81;51;Sunny and nice;82;53;NE;8;42%;3%;14

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;79;66;Mostly sunny, nice;78;68;SSE;6;73%;7%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;87;69;Sunny and pleasant;90;69;WNW;6;45%;2%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;63;47;Partly sunny;55;42;WNW;10;76%;63%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or t-storm;83;75;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;E;7;69%;44%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;62;39;A little p.m. rain;55;48;SSW;6;68%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;84;64;Some sun;82;62;SSE;4;77%;13%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;84;79;A shower in the a.m.;84;77;ESE;21;74%;73%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;74;Showers and t-storms;85;74;N;5;82%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Downpours;89;76;ENE;6;79%;96%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;71;49;Periods of sun;75;50;E;4;48%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;Plenty of sunshine;65;47;S;10;55%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;Afternoon t-storms;85;78;WSW;9;84%;93%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;72;SSE;12;84%;79%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;94;76;SE;7;57%;81%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;70;48;Nice with some sun;72;49;SE;4;50%;8%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;84;64;Clearing;76;54;S;5;78%;26%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;68;54;Showers around;68;54;SW;11;60%;72%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;78;64;Mostly sunny;79;65;SSW;7;70%;15%;7

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;74;A p.m. shower or two;84;75;E;9;71%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. rain;50;43;Decreasing clouds;50;43;NNE;6;73%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;67;51;Partly sunny;64;50;WSW;10;61%;24%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Partly sunny;76;66;WNW;8;70%;9%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;104;77;Sunny and very warm;108;79;E;6;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;84;65;Partly sunny;84;64;NNW;6;63%;7%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;65;52;A morning shower;61;50;W;12;74%;53%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;64;54;Clouds breaking;67;55;W;10;68%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;61;Showers and t-storms;80;62;E;5;73%;83%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;87;79;Spotty showers;88;79;SSE;7;78%;74%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;65;A p.m. t-storm;75;65;NW;4;98%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;Sunny and nice;85;54;ENE;10;17%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;64;42;Partly sunny;70;46;WSW;4;53%;31%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;84;74;Showers and t-storms;83;75;SSE;6;84%;84%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;57;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;N;4;54%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;65;55;Periods of rain;62;53;SSW;8;77%;86%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;83;66;A morning shower;78;61;W;4;76%;48%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;90;77;Showers around;90;77;SE;9;71%;91%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;88;80;A morning t-storm;88;79;SSE;10;68%;68%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, pleasant;80;54;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;W;9;56%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;85;78;Spotty showers;88;79;E;8;76%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;63;47;Sun and clouds;62;52;SSW;8;58%;68%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;48;Sunny and cooler;62;48;S;14;35%;4%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little rain, windy;89;81;An afternoon shower;89;79;SE;17;70%;55%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;64;50;A shower in the a.m.;62;51;WSW;11;68%;84%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;86;58;Sunny and pleasant;88;59;NE;6;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and some clouds;84;66;Mostly sunny;83;62;NW;14;53%;3%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;94;71;Sunny and hot;96;71;ESE;6;14%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;84;73;Sunny and nice;86;73;N;8;48%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;90;65;Partly sunny and hot;93;64;E;4;42%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;More clouds than sun;74;69;A couple of showers;83;72;SSE;8;73%;76%;3

Toronto, Canada;Turning sunny, humid;76;67;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;ESE;5;85%;7%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;86;75;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;ENE;9;60%;29%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;71;Clouds and sun, nice;90;73;SE;6;53%;12%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;59;29;Mostly sunny;63;31;ESE;7;37%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A.M. showers, cloudy;60;52;Periods of rain;59;50;ESE;5;74%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;76;54;Sun and some clouds;75;54;SE;5;54%;12%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;Clouds and sun, hot;94;75;SW;5;60%;50%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mainly cloudy;65;50;Partly sunny;64;44;W;8;63%;11%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;67;49;Partial sunshine;67;49;SSW;7;62%;34%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;60;52;Breezy with sunshine;59;53;NNW;22;78%;51%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;77;A downpour;90;77;SSW;5;79%;66%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;95;56;Not as hot;84;52;NE;3;37%;16%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather