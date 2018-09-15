Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 15, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;SW;13;83%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hotter;44;32;Sunny and hot;43;31;ENE;17;27%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Sunny and pleasant;33;19;WNW;16;42%;2%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;28;21;Rather cloudy;28;21;NNE;10;60%;27%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Periods of sun;21;13;SSW;19;73%;28%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;9;A shower or two;16;9;NE;9;82%;82%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;SE;12;12%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;22;6;Clouds and sunshine;18;4;NNE;13;51%;8%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and some clouds;27;17;Rain and a t-storm;21;15;S;13;82%;72%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;Mostly sunny;31;23;N;14;46%;6%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Sun and some clouds;18;12;Mostly cloudy;16;13;NNE;14;68%;22%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, warm;42;26;Plenty of sun;41;26;NNW;19;21%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;32;24;Spotty showers;33;23;SSW;14;68%;100%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;30;20;A t-storm around;29;20;WSW;11;68%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SW;9;79%;84%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;26;19;Showers and t-storms;26;20;ENE;12;75%;70%;4

Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;NNE;9;31%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;30;14;Mostly sunny;28;13;E;9;46%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;21;10;Clouds and sun;22;12;S;9;50%;16%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Partly sunny;18;6;ESE;11;73%;37%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;16;Clouds and sun;29;15;SSE;7;49%;34%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and some clouds;25;13;Partial sunshine;24;13;E;8;51%;9%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;20;10;Periods of sunshine;21;12;SSW;10;64%;5%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;32;17;Sun and some clouds;26;15;E;8;58%;44%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;E;7;56%;15%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and drizzle;19;16;A little rain;20;14;NE;10;81%;81%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;33;19;Clouds and sun;32;18;WNW;9;28%;35%;13

Busan, South Korea;Areas of low clouds;26;21;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;NW;10;76%;66%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;22;N;15;37%;4%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;19;12;N;15;68%;59%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;29;21;E;7;54%;64%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;36;26;A t-storm around;35;26;SW;10;69%;79%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;SE;12;72%;13%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Becoming cloudy;32;25;A passing shower;30;26;SW;15;70%;79%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;16;8;Spotty showers;16;13;SSW;13;59%;86%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;32;27;Sunny and pleasant;31;27;WSW;9;81%;4%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;8;68%;44%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;32;21;Partly sunny, humid;31;20;ESE;13;69%;27%;12

Delhi, India;Nice with sunshine;35;25;Plenty of sun;35;25;W;17;55%;4%;8

Denver, United States;Sunny and hot;34;16;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;SW;9;27%;10%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Overcast, a t-storm;34;27;Hot with some sun;36;28;W;8;67%;71%;10

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, nice;34;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;SE;10;57%;62%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A little p.m. rain;17;13;Decreasing clouds;18;10;WSW;19;75%;36%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Sunny and beautiful;30;13;NE;9;21%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;25;21;Clouds and sun, nice;25;21;ENE;18;83%;44%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with sunshine;35;26;Warm with some sun;35;26;NW;17;62%;85%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;Plenty of sunshine;32;13;ENE;11;18%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;E;10;67%;30%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with rain;17;7;A shower in the a.m.;15;8;WSW;17;70%;84%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;20;86%;88%;4

Hong Kong, China;Some sun;34;27;Rain and wind;29;26;E;78;83%;95%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;30;23;Partly sunny;30;24;ENE;25;57%;44%;10

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;34;22;A t-storm around;31;23;NNW;11;60%;54%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;18;Nice with sunshine;32;18;NNW;12;53%;2%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;A shower in the p.m.;27;21;NE;10;73%;66%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;34;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;ENE;12;47%;3%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;29;Sunny and very warm;36;29;NW;14;60%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;30;12;Sunny and very warm;31;11;NNW;15;8%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;28;11;Sunny and delightful;29;10;NNE;8;19%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;31;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;W;16;65%;27%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;S;8;77%;79%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Brilliant sunshine;39;27;Mostly cloudy;38;27;SSE;16;39%;9%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;26;14;Partial sunshine;21;9;NNW;19;60%;6%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun, warm;33;25;Tropical rainstorm;30;25;ENE;10;74%;91%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Mostly cloudy;31;23;WNW;13;65%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;26;W;8;74%;83%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;31;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;SSE;7;80%;81%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-1;Clouds and sun, warm;17;-1;N;17;30%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning cloudy;29;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;SW;13;77%;70%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;15;Clouds, then sun;19;15;S;18;74%;5%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;30;17;NNW;10;66%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;19;13;Partly sunny;22;16;SW;21;63%;65%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;S;9;45%;2%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;W;13;74%;34%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;31;17;A t-storm in spots;31;18;NE;5;58%;48%;6

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;27;High clouds;32;28;WSW;12;63%;64%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;24;Rather cloudy;33;23;NE;7;67%;30%;8

Manila, Philippines;Rain and wind;29;25;Downpours;31;26;WSW;11;80%;85%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;16;4;Increasing clouds;14;6;NNW;14;57%;22%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;WSW;7;61%;80%;10

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;11;70%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, some heavy;16;9;Clouds and sunshine;17;6;WNW;15;69%;27%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Partly sunny;29;24;S;18;69%;26%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;20;15;A touch of rain;19;15;NE;16;78%;86%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;A shower in spots;27;19;SSE;1;70%;47%;5

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;22;14;Cooler with rain;16;8;NW;11;76%;77%;1

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;NNW;8;74%;68%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;27;11;Sunny and nice;28;11;NE;12;42%;3%;14

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;SSE;9;73%;7%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;30;21;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;WNW;10;45%;2%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;17;8;Partly sunny;13;6;WNW;17;76%;63%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or t-storm;28;24;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;E;11;69%;44%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;17;4;A little p.m. rain;13;9;SSW;9;68%;86%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;29;18;Some sun;28;17;SSE;6;77%;13%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;ESE;34;74%;73%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Showers and t-storms;29;23;N;7;82%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Downpours;32;24;ENE;10;79%;96%;12

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Periods of sun;24;10;E;6;48%;2%;4

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;S;15;55%;2%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;Afternoon t-storms;30;25;WSW;14;84%;93%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;SSE;20;84%;79%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SE;11;57%;81%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;21;9;Nice with some sun;22;9;SE;7;50%;8%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;29;18;Clearing;25;12;S;9;78%;26%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;20;12;Showers around;20;12;SW;17;60%;72%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;25;18;Mostly sunny;26;18;SSW;11;70%;15%;7

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;24;A p.m. shower or two;29;24;E;15;71%;80%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. rain;10;6;Decreasing clouds;10;6;NNE;10;73%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;19;10;Partly sunny;18;10;WSW;16;61%;24%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Partly sunny;25;19;WNW;13;70%;9%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Sunny and very warm;42;26;E;10;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;29;18;NNW;9;63%;7%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;18;11;A morning shower;16;10;W;20;74%;53%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;18;12;Clouds breaking;19;13;W;17;68%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Showers and t-storms;26;17;E;8;73%;83%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Spotty showers;31;26;SSE;11;78%;74%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;NW;7;98%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;Sunny and nice;30;12;ENE;16;17%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;18;6;Partly sunny;21;8;WSW;6;53%;31%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SSE;10;84%;84%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;14;Partly sunny, warm;33;16;N;7;54%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;18;13;Periods of rain;17;11;SSW;13;77%;86%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and humid;28;19;A morning shower;25;16;W;6;76%;48%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;32;25;Showers around;32;25;SE;15;71%;91%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A morning t-storm;31;26;SSE;16;68%;68%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun, pleasant;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;W;14;56%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Showers;30;25;Spotty showers;31;26;E;13;76%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;17;8;Sun and clouds;16;11;SSW;13;58%;68%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;9;Sunny and cooler;16;9;S;23;35%;4%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little rain, windy;32;27;An afternoon shower;32;26;SE;27;70%;55%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;18;10;A shower in the a.m.;17;10;WSW;17;68%;84%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and beautiful;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;NE;10;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and some clouds;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;17;NW;23;53%;3%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;34;22;Sunny and hot;36;22;ESE;10;14%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunny and nice;30;23;N;12;48%;3%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;E;6;42%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;More clouds than sun;24;21;A couple of showers;28;22;SSE;13;73%;76%;3

Toronto, Canada;Turning sunny, humid;25;19;Partly sunny, humid;24;18;ESE;8;85%;7%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;15;60%;29%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;SE;10;53%;12%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;15;-2;Mostly sunny;17;0;ESE;11;37%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A.M. showers, cloudy;16;11;Periods of rain;15;10;ESE;7;74%;88%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;24;12;Sun and some clouds;24;12;SE;8;54%;12%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;Clouds and sun, hot;35;24;SW;8;60%;50%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mainly cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;18;7;W;14;63%;11%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Partial sunshine;19;10;SSW;12;62%;34%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;15;11;Breezy with sunshine;15;12;NNW;35;78%;51%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;32;25;A downpour;32;25;SSW;8;79%;66%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;35;13;Not as hot;29;11;NE;5;37%;16%;6

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather