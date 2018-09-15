  1. Home
At least 3 dead as typhoon lashes Philippines

By  Associated Press
2018/09/15 18:53
TUGUEGARAO, Philippines (AP) — The Latest on Typhoon Mangkhut (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

A Philippine official says three people have been killed after Typhoon Mangkhut pummeled the country's northern breadbasket with ferocious winds and rain that set off landslides, damaged an airport terminal and ripped off tin roofs.

Mayor Mauricio Domogan said three people died and six others were missing in his mountain city of Baguio on Saturday after ferocious winds and rain destroyed several houses and set off landslides, which also blocked roads to the popular vacation destination.

Authorities were verifying the drownings of three people, including two children who reportedly died as the typhoon approached.

Mangkhut's winds weakened to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour after the storm blew across Luzon island toward the South China Sea, aiming at southern China and Hong Kong, where residents braced for the worst.

___

1:40 p.m.

Philippine officials are assessing damage and checking on possible casualties as Typhoon Mangkhut pummeled the northern breadbasket with ferocious wind and rain that set off landslides, damaged an airport terminal and ripped off tin roofs.

There are immediate deaths reported but Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says officials in northeastern Cagayan province where the typhoon slammed ashore before dawn are verifying the drownings of two children. Authorities are also checking what happened to about 70 men who reportedly returned to their coastal village to check on their homes during the typhoon onslaught.

Mangkhut's winds weakened to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour after it blew across Luzon Island toward the South China Sea, aiming at southern China and Hong Kong, where residents braced for the worst.
